Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Powered by Roundtable
Carolina Hurricanes vs. LA Kings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch cover image

Carolina Hurricanes vs. LA Kings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
9h
Partner
184Members·2,275Posts
RyanHenkel@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Canes aim to rebound after a blown lead as the surging Kings arrive in Raleigh. Key matchups and projected lineups await.

What - Game 55 (33-15-6)
When - 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 1
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network West, Sportsnet

The Carolina Hurricanes will be looking for a big bounce back tonight as they host the LA Kings in snowy Raleigh, NC.

The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, a game win which they blew a 3-0 lead and just all around looked poor.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour called out the team postgame so we'll see if that did anything to light a fire underneath a few players.

The Kings enter tonight's game coming off of a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers the day before and the team overall has won four of their last five.

LA has been one of the lowest scoring teams in the league this season and with poor special teams to boot, but they're still in the race for a playoff spot thanks to some strong goaltending and defensive play.

Streaks

  • Shayne Gostisbehere (3g, 1a), Jordan Staal (1g, 1a) and Jordan Martinook (2a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • William Carrier will play in his 500th career game tonight.
  • Taylor Hall is four goals away from 300 career goals.
  • Jordan Staal is four assists shy of 300 assists as a Hurricane.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-0-0 this season against LA, having won 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 18.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 20-3-1; 0.908 Sv%; 2.22 GAA
  • Anton Forsberg: 9-6-4; 0.910 Sv%; 2.48 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (23) / Adrian Kempe (20)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (53) / Adrian Kempe (44)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 21.6% (13th)
  • LA - 15.8% (29th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 81% (11th)
  • LA - 77.3% (26th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

Kings Projected Lineup

Corey Perry - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Anze Kopitar - Joel Armia
Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper

Injuries and Scratches: Warren Foegele, Jacob Moverare, Alex Turcotte (UBI)

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

Game Day