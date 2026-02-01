Carolina Hurricanes vs. LA Kings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 55 (33-15-6)
When - 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 1
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network West, Sportsnet
The Carolina Hurricanes will be looking for a big bounce back tonight as they host the LA Kings in snowy Raleigh, NC.
The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, a game win which they blew a 3-0 lead and just all around looked poor.
Coach Rod Brind'Amour called out the team postgame so we'll see if that did anything to light a fire underneath a few players.
The Kings enter tonight's game coming off of a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers the day before and the team overall has won four of their last five.
LA has been one of the lowest scoring teams in the league this season and with poor special teams to boot, but they're still in the race for a playoff spot thanks to some strong goaltending and defensive play.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Corey Perry - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Anze Kopitar - Joel Armia
Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Injuries and Scratches: Warren Foegele, Jacob Moverare, Alex Turcotte (UBI)
