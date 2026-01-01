Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 40 (24-12-3)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 1
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN2, RDS
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to kick off 2026 with a win as they play host to the Montreal Canadiens tonight in Raleigh.
The Canes are coming off of a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, so it might be a motivated squad tonight as they look to get the bad taste of that game out of their mouth.
On the other side, the Canadiens are coming off of a 3-2 overtime victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and have points in six straight contests.
Montreal has a lot of young talent and they're one of the league's top offensive teams, so it will be a good test for a Canes squad missing a few key pieces.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
Eric Robinson - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Mark Jankowski - Taylor Hall
Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker
K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly - Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Noah Philp, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Pytor Kochetkov (hip)
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov
Zack Bolduc - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson
Sammy Blais - Joe Veleno - Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson - Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj - Adam Engstrom
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Injuries and Scratches: Owen Beck, Jacob Fowler, Jayden Struble, Kirby Dach (foot), Jake Evans (LBI), Kaiden Guhle (groin), Patrik Laine (abdomen), Alex Newhook (ankle)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.