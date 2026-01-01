Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 40 (24-12-3)

When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 1

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN2, RDS

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to kick off 2026 with a win as they play host to the Montreal Canadiens tonight in Raleigh.

The Canes are coming off of a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, so it might be a motivated squad tonight as they look to get the bad taste of that game out of their mouth.

On the other side, the Canadiens are coming off of a 3-2 overtime victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and have points in six straight contests.

Montreal has a lot of young talent and they're one of the league's top offensive teams, so it will be a good test for a Canes squad missing a few key pieces.

Streaks

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi will play in his 500th career game and K'Andre Miller will play in his 400th career game tonight.

will play in his 500th career game and will play in his 400th career game tonight. Sebastian Aho is three goals away from 300 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 85-105-20-7 all-time against Montreal, including going 1-2-0 last season.

In fact, the Hurricanes are 17-3-1 in the last 21 meetings between the two teams.

Sebastian Aho (11g, 24pts in 22gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Habs.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi was drafted third overall by Montreal in 2018 and he played 171 games with the franchise from 2018-2021.

Mike Reilly also played in Montreal from 2017-2020.

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is the brother of Hurricanes prospect Ryan Suzuki.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 13-1-1; 0.912 Sv%; 2.08 GAA

Jakub Dobes: 12-5-3; 0.894 Sv%; 2.90 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Cole Caufield (19)

Points - Sebastian Aho (35) / Nick Suzuki (44)

Power Play

Carolina - 17.8% (22nd)

Montreal - 25% (4th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 79.4% (19th)

Montreal - 77.8% (23rd)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov

Eric Robinson - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Mark Jankowski - Taylor Hall



Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker

K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly - Joel Nystrom



Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Noah Philp, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Pytor Kochetkov (hip)

Canadiens Projected Lineup

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov

Zack Bolduc - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson

Sammy Blais - Joe Veleno - Brendan Gallagher



Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson - Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj - Adam Engstrom



Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault



Injuries and Scratches: Owen Beck, Jacob Fowler, Jayden Struble, Kirby Dach (foot), Jake Evans (LBI), Kaiden Guhle (groin), Patrik Laine (abdomen), Alex Newhook (ankle)

