Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 72 (45-20-6)
When - 5 p.m., Saturday, March 28
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSGSN
The Carolina Hurricanes are finally back home after a long stretch of road games and tonight will take on the New Jersey Devils for the last time this year.
Carolina is coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, a game that saw their three-game winning streak snapped.
The Hurricanes are expecting to get defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere back as the veteran has missed the team's last nine games with a lower-body injury.
It will also be a big game for netminder Brandon Bussi, who is expected to start. The rookie goalie has struggled since the Olympic break, with just a 0.844 save percentage and 3.8 GAA, so he really needs a good outing for his confidence.
New Jersey will be playing their final game of a five-game road trip and are currently on a two-game winning streak.
The season went off the rails for the Devils after a strong start to the year and now they're basically out of the postseason, but there's still a lot of talent on the roster that the Hurricanes need to be aware of.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt - Jack Hughes - Connor Brown
Evgenii Dadonov - Cody Glass - Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter - Nick Bjugstad - Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes - Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon - Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Injuries and Scratches: Arseny Gritsyuk (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee), Brett Pesce (LBI)
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