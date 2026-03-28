Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Powered by Roundtable
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch cover image

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
9h
featured
197Members·2,414Posts
RyanHenkel@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Ryan Henkel
9h
Updated at Mar 28, 2026, 14:24
featured

Gostisbehere looks to return as Hurricanes face streaking Devils. Rookie goalie Bussi aims for redemption in a divisional matchup.

What - Game 72 (45-20-6)
When - 5 p.m., Saturday, March 28
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSGSN

Shayne Gostisbehere looks to be returning to the lineup as Carolina takes on New Jersey tonight.

The Carolina Hurricanes are finally back home after a long stretch of road games and tonight will take on the New Jersey Devils for the last time this year.

Carolina is coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, a game that saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Hurricanes are expecting to get defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere back as  the veteran has missed the team's last nine games with a lower-body injury.

It will also be a big game for netminder Brandon Bussi, who is expected to start. The rookie goalie has struggled since the Olympic break, with just a 0.844 save percentage and 3.8 GAA, so he really needs a good outing for his confidence.

New Jersey will be playing their final game of a five-game road trip and are currently on a two-game winning streak.

The season went off the rails for the Devils after a strong start to the year and now they're basically out of the postseason, but there's still a lot of talent on the roster that the Hurricanes need to be aware of.

Streaks

  • Seth Jarvis (1g, 6a) has points in four straight games.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers (2g, 1a) and Andrei Svechnikov (2a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is one goal away from 300 career goals.
  • Sean Walker is three assists away from 100 career assists.
  • Sebastian Aho is four assists away from 400 career assists.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 3-0-0 against the Devils this season, winning 6-3 on opening night in Raleigh and 3-1 and 4-1 in New Jersey on Jan. 4 and Jan. 17.
  • The Hurricanes are 13-5-0 in the last 18 meetings between the two clubs.
  • Carolina hasn't lost to New Jersey in a regular season game at Lenovo Center since 2023.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers (12g, 23pts in 21gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against New Jersey.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 26-6-1; 0.896 Sv%; 2.47 GAA
  • Jake Allen: 14-16-1; 0.906 Sv%; 2.68 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (29) / Nico Hischier (26)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (72) / Jesper Bratt (60)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 23.3% (10th)
  • New Jersey - 22.4% (13th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 80% (14th)
  • New Jersey - 80.1% (13th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Devils Projected Lineup

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt - Jack Hughes - Connor Brown
Evgenii Dadonov - Cody Glass - Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter - Nick Bjugstad - Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes - Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon - Simon Nemec

Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom

Injuries and Scratches: Arseny Gritsyuk (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee), Brett Pesce (LBI)

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

Carolina HurricanesNew Jersey Devils
Game Day