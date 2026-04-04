Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch
Canes host desperate Islanders. Streaking Carolina faces a New York squad battling for playoff position. See full lineups and how to watch.
What - Game 76 (48-21-6)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, April 4
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSGSN
Stop me if you've heard this one before: the Carolina Hurricanes will be facing off against an Eastern Conference bubble team desperate for points.
It's going to be primarily the case for the remainder of the regular season and tonight is no different as the Canes play host to the New York Islanders.
Carolina is coming off of a two-game winning streak, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets in consecutive games.
New York has lost three in a row as they barely cling on to a playoff spot.
They've been running goaltender Ilya Sorokin hard and they may just go to him again despite being on a back-to-back.
Streaks
- Sebastian Aho (5a) has points in four straight games.
- Andrei Svechnikov (3g, 1a) has goals in three straight games.
- Logan Stankoven (3g) has goals in back-to-back games.
- Jordan Martinook (2g) has goals in back-to-back games.
- Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
- Taylor Hall is one goal shy of 300 career goals.
- Sean Walker is two assists away from 100 career assists.
- Nikolaj Ehlers is one point shy of a new career-best (65).
Game Notes
- Carolina is 1-0-0 against the Islanders this season, having won 6-2 on Oct. 30 in Raleigh.
- The Canes are 14-4-2 in the last 20 meetings between the two clubs.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Brandon Bussi: 28-6-1; 0.897 Sv%; 2.44 GAA
- Ilya Sorokin: 28-20-2; 0.910 Sv%; 2.59 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Seth Jarvis (30) / Bo Horvat (30)
- Points - Sebastian Aho (77) / Mathew Barzal (68)
Power Play
- Carolina - 24.8% (4th)
- New York - 17% (30th)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 80.8% (12th)
- New York - 81% (10th)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Islanders Projected Lineup
Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Calum Ritchie - Brayden Schenn - Mathew Barzal
Ondrej Palat - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Carson Soucy
Scott Mayfield - Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Injuries and Scratches: Anthony Duclair, Isaiah George, Max Shabanov, Tony DeAngelo (LBI), Pierre Engvall (ankle), Kyle Palmieri (knee), Alexander Romanov (shoulder), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
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