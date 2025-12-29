Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 38 (23-11-3)

When - 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 29

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSGSN

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the win column after a win over the Detroit Red Wings and they'll be hoping to keep things rolling as they take on the New York Rangers.

The Hurricanes got some reinforcements back last game, as Jordan Martinook and William Carrier returned to the lineup and they might be getting even more back as K'Andre Miller is also slated to return to the lineup.

The New York Rangers on the other hand are missing some vital pieces, with Adam Fox and J.T. Miller out with injury, although they have been one of the best road teams in the league this season.

Streaks

Andrei Svechnikov (3g, 9pts) has goals in three-straight games and points in five straight.

(3g, 9pts) has goals in three-straight games and points in five straight. Eric Robinson (3g, 1a) also has goals in three-straight games and points in four straight.

(3g, 1a) also has goals in three-straight games and points in four straight. Sebastian Aho (2a) has points in back-to-back games,

Milestone Watch

K'Andre Miller is three games away 400 career games played.

is three games away 400 career games played. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is three games away from 500 games played.

is three games away from 500 games played. Sebastian Aho is four goals shy of 300 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 1-1-0 against the Rangers this season, most recently losing 4-2 on Nov. 26 in Raleigh.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov: 6-2-0; 0.899 Sv%; 2.33 GAA

Igor Shesterkin: 16-12-3; 0.910 Sv%; 2.51 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Artemi Panarin (14)

Points - Sebastian Aho (33) / Artemi Panarin (38)

Power Play

Carolina - 16.7% (24th)

New York - 18.4% (19th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 80.8% (15th)

New York - 81.6% (14th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Logan Stankoven

Nikolaj Ehlers - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI)

Rangers Projected Lineup

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafreniere

Gabriel Perreault - Vincent Trocheck - Jonny Brodzinski

Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

Brennan Othmann - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe



Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow



Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick



Injuries and Scratches: Conor Sheary, Urho Vaakanainen, Adam Fox (UBI), Adam Edstrom (LBI), J.T. Miller (UBI)

