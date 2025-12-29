    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Hurricanes welcome key players back to face shorthanded Rangers. Who will dominate this pivotal Eastern Conference clash?

    What - Game 38 (23-11-3)
    When - 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 29
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSGSN

    The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the win column after a win over the Detroit Red Wings and they'll be hoping to keep things rolling as they take on the New York Rangers.

    The Hurricanes got some reinforcements back last game, as Jordan Martinook and William Carrier returned to the lineup and they might be getting even more back as K'Andre Miller is also slated to return to the lineup.

    The New York Rangers on the other hand are missing some vital pieces, with Adam Fox and J.T. Miller out with injury, although they have been one of the best road teams in the league this season.

    Streaks

    • Andrei Svechnikov (3g, 9pts) has goals in three-straight games and points in five straight.
    • Eric Robinson (3g, 1a) also has goals in three-straight games and points in four straight.
    • Sebastian Aho (2a) has points in back-to-back games,

    Milestone Watch

    • K'Andre Miller is three games away 400 career games played.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is three games away from 500 games played.
    • Sebastian Aho is four goals shy of 300 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 1-1-0 against the Rangers this season, most recently losing 4-2 on Nov. 26 in Raleigh.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Pyotr Kochetkov: 6-2-0; 0.899 Sv%; 2.33 GAA
    • Igor Shesterkin: 16-12-3; 0.910 Sv%; 2.51 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Artemi Panarin (14)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (33) / Artemi Panarin (38)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 16.7% (24th)
    • New York - 18.4% (19th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 80.8% (15th)
    • New York - 81.6% (14th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Logan Stankoven
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Pyotr Kochetkov
    Brandon Bussi

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI)

    Rangers Projected Lineup

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafreniere
    Gabriel Perreault - Vincent Trocheck - Jonny Brodzinski
    Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh
    Brennan Othmann - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
    Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow

    Igor Shesterkin
    Jonathan Quick

    Injuries and Scratches: Conor Sheary, Urho Vaakanainen, Adam Fox (UBI), Adam Edstrom (LBI), J.T. Miller (UBI)

