Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 38 (23-11-3)
When - 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 29
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSGSN
The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the win column after a win over the Detroit Red Wings and they'll be hoping to keep things rolling as they take on the New York Rangers.
The Hurricanes got some reinforcements back last game, as Jordan Martinook and William Carrier returned to the lineup and they might be getting even more back as K'Andre Miller is also slated to return to the lineup.
The New York Rangers on the other hand are missing some vital pieces, with Adam Fox and J.T. Miller out with injury, although they have been one of the best road teams in the league this season.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Logan Stankoven
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI)
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafreniere
Gabriel Perreault - Vincent Trocheck - Jonny Brodzinski
Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh
Brennan Othmann - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Injuries and Scratches: Conor Sheary, Urho Vaakanainen, Adam Fox (UBI), Adam Edstrom (LBI), J.T. Miller (UBI)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.