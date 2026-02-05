Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Hurricanes aim to extend hot streak before Olympic break against struggling Rangers, now missing Panarin. See the full lineup and how to tune in.

What - Game 57 (35-15-6)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 5
Where - Madison Square Garden; New York City, NY
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSG

Carolina wins 4-3 over Ottawa

The Carolina Hurricanes will play their final game before the Olympic break tonight as they take on the New York Rangers.

The Hurricanes are coming off of a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators and have points in nine straight games as they continue to cement their spot at the top of the Metro division.

New York struggled mightily this season, leading to an essentially punted year in which the team has begun to already move pieces.

They're currently on a three game losing streak and with key injuries, things have just been getting worse and worse.

And now they will be without Artemi Panarin too as the star Russian winger was traded to the LA Kings on Wednesday.

Streaks

  • Jordan Staal (3g, 1a) has points in four-straight games.
  • Sebastian Aho (3g, 2a) has points in three straight games.
  • Seth Jarvis (2g, 1a) and Andrei Svechnikov (2a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is four goals shy of 300 career goals.
  • Jordan Staal is four assists away from 300 career assists as a Hurricane.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-1-0 against New York this season, having lost 4-2 on Nov. 26 and won 3-2 on Dec. 29, with both games being in Raleigh.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 22-3-1; 0.906 Sv%; 2.24 GAA
  • Jonathan Quick: 4-13-2; 0.883 Sv%; 3.22 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (25) / Mika Zibanejad (23)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (57) / Mike Zibanejad (52)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 22% (13th)
  • New York - 23% (10th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 80.4% (12th)
  • New York - 79.5% (15th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Rangers Projected Lineup

J.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad - Gabriel Perreault
Will Cuylle - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafreniere
Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh
Brennan Othmann - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen - Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin

Injuries and Scratches: Anton Blidh, Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom (LBI), Adam Fox (LBI), Conor Sheary (LBI), Igor Shesterkin (LBI)

