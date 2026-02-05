Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 57 (35-15-6)\nWhen - 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 5\nWhere - Madison Square Garden; New York City, NY\nHow to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSG\n\nCarolina wins 4-3 over Ottawa\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nThe Carolina Hurricanes will play their final game before the Olympic break\ntonight as they take on the New York Rangers.\n\nThe Hurricanes are coming off of a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators and have\npoints in nine straight games as they continue to cement their spot at the top\nof the Metro division.\n\nNew York struggled mightily this season, leading to an essentially punted year\nin which the team has begun to already move pieces.\n\nThey're currently on a three game losing streak and with key injuries, things\nhave just been getting worse and worse.\n\nAnd now they will be without Artemi Panarin too as the star Russian winger was\ntraded to the LA Kings on Wednesday.\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\n\nSTREAKS\n\n * Jordan Staal (3g, 1a) has points in four-straight games.\n * Sebastian Aho (3g, 2a) has points in three straight games.\n * Seth Jarvis (2g, 1a) and Andrei Svechnikov (2a) have points in back-to-back\n games.\n\n\nMILESTONE WATCH\n\n * Taylor Hall is four goals shy of 300 career goals.\n * Jordan Staal is four assists away from 300 career assists as a Hurricane.\n\n\nGAME NOTES\n\n * Carolina is 1-1-0 against New York this season, having lost 4-2 on Nov. 26\n and won 3-2 on Dec. 29, with both games being in Raleigh.\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\n\nKEY MATCHUPS\n\n\nPROJECTED STARTING GOALIES\n\n * Brandon Bussi: 22-3-1; 0.906 Sv%; 2.24 GAA\n * Jonathan Quick: 4-13-2; 0.883 Sv%; 3.22 GAA\n\n\nLEADING SCORERS\n\n * Goals - Seth Jarvis (25) / Mika Zibanejad (23)\n * Points - Sebastian Aho (57) / Mike Zibanejad (52)\n\n\nPOWER PLAY\n\n * Carolina - 22% (13th)\n * New York - 23% (10th)\n\n\nPENALTY KILL\n\n * Carolina - 80.4% (12th)\n * New York - 79.5% (15th)\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\n\nHURRICANES PROJECTED LINEUP\n\nAndrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis\nTaylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake\nNikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook\nWilliam Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi\n\nJaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield\nK'Andre Miller - Sean Walker\nShayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin\n\nBrandon Bussi\nFrederik Andersen\n\nInjuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\n\nRANGERS PROJECTED LINEUP\n\nJ.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad - Gabriel Perreault\nWill Cuylle - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafreniere\nJonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh\nBrennan Othmann - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe\n\nVladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider\nMatthew Robertson - Will Borgen\nUrho Vaakanainen - Scott Morrow\n\nJonathan Quick\nSpencer Martin\n\nInjuries and Scratches: Anton Blidh, Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom (LBI), Adam Fox\n(LBI), Conor Sheary (LBI), Igor Shesterkin (LBI)\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nStay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis,\nbreaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News\n[https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK-q0gsw7sXpAw/sections/CAQqEAgAKgcICjCvqtILMO7F6QMwmeDfCA?hl=en-CA&gl=CA&ceid=CA%3Aen]\nto never miss a story.