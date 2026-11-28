Apr 25, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Lars Eller (89) is checked by Carolina Hurricanes left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (44) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Apr 25, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Lars Eller (89) is checked by Carolina Hurricanes left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (44) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre.