Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Apr 25, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Lars Eller (89) is checked by Carolina Hurricanes left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (44) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Nov 28, 2026 11:03 PM
Updated Nov 28, 2026 11:55 PM
The Hurricanes aim for their fourth straight win in a high-stakes Stanley Cup rematch against the Atlantic-leading Senators.
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