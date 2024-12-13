Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 29 (18-9-1)
When - 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to establish some consistency tonight as they take on the Ottawa Senators (13-13-2).
Carolina is coming off of a 3-2 comeback victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday but the past two weeks have seen some pretty uninspiring play.
The Canes will need to cash in a full-60 minute effort tonight to restore a little bit of confidence and faith and that job is going to be just a little harder without center Jack Drury who's sidelined for a few weeks following hand surgery.
In his place, Tyson Jost was called up. He will be centering the fourth line. It will also be an opportunity for Finnish center Jesperi Kotkaniemi to reclaim the 2C spot where he started the season.
The Canes will also be looking for a better overall performance from Pyotr Kochetkov tonight too.
The Senators are coming off of a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday where forward Drake Batherson had a hat trick.
The Sentors have been a pretty up and down team this year. They are one capable of scoring in bunches, especially with their top-heavy offense, but the defensive game has been just okay and the goaltending hasn't quite been what they've expected out of Linus Ullmark.
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
William Carrier - Tyson Jost - Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Injuries and Scratches: Jack Drury (hand), Frederik Andersen (LBI), Jesper Fast (neck)
Senators Projected Lineup
Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux - Tim Stutzle - Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor - Zack Ostapchuk - Ridly Greig
Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson - Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Injuries and Scratches: Donovan Sebrango, David Perron (UBI), Artem Zub (foot)