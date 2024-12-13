Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to establish some consistency tonight as they take on the Ottawa Senators (13-13-2).



Carolina is coming off of a 3-2 comeback victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday but the past two weeks have seen some pretty uninspiring play.



The Canes will need to cash in a full-60 minute effort tonight to restore a little bit of confidence and faith and that job is going to be just a little harder without center Jack Drury who's sidelined for a few weeks following hand surgery.



In his place, Tyson Jost was called up. He will be centering the fourth line. It will also be an opportunity for Finnish center Jesperi Kotkaniemi to reclaim the 2C spot where he started the season.



The Canes will also be looking for a better overall performance from Pyotr Kochetkov tonight too.