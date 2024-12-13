Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Powered by Roundtable
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch cover image

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
Dec 13, 2024
Partner
184Members·2,281Posts
RyanHenkel@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Ryan Henkel
Dec 13, 2024
Partner

The Canes are hoping to string together consecutive wins after some recent struggles.

The Carolina Hurricanes opened their 2024-25 season by announcing the full opening roster.

What - Game 29 (18-9-1)
When - 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to establish some consistency tonight as they take on the Ottawa Senators (13-13-2).

Carolina is coming off of a 3-2 comeback victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday but the past two weeks have seen some pretty uninspiring play.

The Canes will need to cash in a full-60 minute effort tonight to restore a little bit of confidence and faith and that job is going to be just a little harder without center Jack Drury who's sidelined for a few weeks following hand surgery.

In his place, Tyson Jost was called up. He will be centering the fourth line. It will also be an opportunity for Finnish center Jesperi Kotkaniemi to reclaim the 2C spot where he started the season.

The Canes will also be looking for a better overall performance from Pyotr Kochetkov tonight too.

The Senators are coming off of a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday where forward Drake Batherson had a hat trick.

The Sentors have been a pretty up and down team this year. They are one capable of scoring in bunches, especially with their top-heavy offense, but the defensive game has been just okay and the goaltending hasn't quite been what they've expected out of Linus Ullmark.

Streaks

  • Sebastian Aho (5a), Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 5a) and Martin Necas (2g, 4a) are&nbsp;on four-game point streaks.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere is also on an eight-game home point streak (2g, 9a), the second longest by a defenseman in franchise history.

Milestone Watch

  • Andrei Svechnikov is two assists shy of 200 career assists.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Ottawa this season, having won 4-0 on Nov. 16.
  • The Hurricanes got goals from Jordan Martinook, Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake and William Carrier and Spencer Martin stopped 24 shots for his first career shutout.

Key Matchups

Starting Goalies

  • Pyotr Kochetkov: 12-4-0; 0.894 Sv%; 2.64 GAA
  • Linus Ullmark: 8-7-2; 0.903 Sv%; 2.70 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Martin Necas&nbsp;(14) / Brady Tkachuk (14)
  • Points - Martin Necas&nbsp;(43) / Tim Stutzle (36)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 28.3% (3rd)
  • Ottawa - 27.6% (4th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 84% (3rd)
  • Ottawa - 75.6% (24th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
William Carrier - Tyson Jost - Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski

Injuries and Scratches: Jack Drury (hand), Frederik Andersen (LBI), Jesper Fast (neck)

Senators Projected Lineup

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux - Tim Stutzle - Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor - Zack Ostapchuk - Ridly Greig

Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson - Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg

Injuries and Scratches: Donovan Sebrango, David Perron (UBI), Artem Zub (foot)

Topics:Game Day