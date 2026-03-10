Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
3h
Partner
195Members·2,376Posts
RyanHenkel@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Home streak on the line as Hurricanes face Penguins missing Crosby and Malkin. Can Carolina capitalize on Pittsburgh's depleted roster?

What - Game 64 (40-17-6)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 10
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column Tuesday night as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Canes are returning home from a 2-2-0 road trip, most recently losing 5-4 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

The Hurricanes currently have an 11-game point streak going on home ice and will hope to keep it going against their Metro foe.

Pittsburgh is coming off of a 5-4 overtime win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday and have been getting by despite two major losses.

Captain Sidney Crosby hasn't played since sustaining an injury at the Olympics and Evgeni Malkin is currently serving a five-game suspension for a slash against Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin.

Despite those two huge losses, the Penguins are treading water in a playoff spot. 

Streaks

  • Sean Walker (2g, 4a) has points in five straight games.
  • K'Andre Miller (5a), Sebastian Aho (1g, 5a), Seth Jarvis (1g, 5a) and Taylor Hall (3a) have points in three straight games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is two goals away from 300 career goals.
  • Sebastian Aho is four points shy of 700 career points.
  • Sean Walker is five assists away from 100 career assists.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 0-1-0 against Pittsburgh this season, having lost 5-1 on Dec. 20 at PPG Paints Arena. However, the Canes have a 16-4-1 record in the last 21 meetings between the two teams and the Penguins haven't won in Raleigh since 2018.
  • Former Hurricanes draft pick Ville Koivunen (2021 second round) will play his first game in Lenovo Center.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Frederik Andersen: 9-11-5; 0.873 Sv%; 3.16 GAA
  • Stuart Skinner: 19-13-7; 0.890 Sv%; 2.74 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (27) / Anthony Mantha (23)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (65) / Evgeni Malkin &amp; Anthony Mantha (47)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 22.5% (10th)
  • Pittsburgh - 25.3% (6th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.4% (15th)
  • Pittsburgh - 84.4% (2nd)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi

Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nic Deslauriers, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI)l, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Penguins Projected Lineup

Egor Chinakhov - Rickard Rakell - Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha - Tommy Novak - Ville Koivunen
Elmer Soderblom - Ben Kindel - Avery Hayes
Connor Dewar - Blake Lizotte - Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon - Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea - Kris Letang
Samuel Girard - Ilya Solovyov

Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silov

Injuries and Scratches: Connor Clifton, Ryan Graves, Evgeni Malkin (suspended), Sidney Crosby (leg), Justin Brazeau (UBI), Jack St. Ivany (hand)

