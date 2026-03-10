Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 64 (40-17-6)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 10
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet Pittsburgh
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column Tuesday night as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Canes are returning home from a 2-2-0 road trip, most recently losing 5-4 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
The Hurricanes currently have an 11-game point streak going on home ice and will hope to keep it going against their Metro foe.
Pittsburgh is coming off of a 5-4 overtime win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday and have been getting by despite two major losses.
Captain Sidney Crosby hasn't played since sustaining an injury at the Olympics and Evgeni Malkin is currently serving a five-game suspension for a slash against Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin.
Despite those two huge losses, the Penguins are treading water in a playoff spot.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nic Deslauriers, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI)l, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Egor Chinakhov - Rickard Rakell - Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha - Tommy Novak - Ville Koivunen
Elmer Soderblom - Ben Kindel - Avery Hayes
Connor Dewar - Blake Lizotte - Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon - Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea - Kris Letang
Samuel Girard - Ilya Solovyov
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silov
Injuries and Scratches: Connor Clifton, Ryan Graves, Evgeni Malkin (suspended), Sidney Crosby (leg), Justin Brazeau (UBI), Jack St. Ivany (hand)
