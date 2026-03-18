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Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
8h
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Ryan Henkel
8h
Updated at Mar 18, 2026, 16:00
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Can the Canes rebound from a tough loss against a surging Penguins squad?

What - Game 68 (42-19-6)
When - 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 18
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet Pittsburgh, TVAS2

The Carolina Hurricanes will be looking for a big response on Wednesday as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Canes had a poor outing on Tuesday, falling 5-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Now, they'll hope to get back in the win column at home, although it'll be quite the challenge being on the second half of a back-to-back.

Pittsburgh is coming off of a 7-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and have now won two in a row.

The Penguins played Carolina just over a week ago, but now they'll have some reinforcements as Evgeni Malkin returned from his suspension last game and Sidney Crosby looks ready to return from his Olympic injury as well.

It'll be another tough test for the Canes as the regular season continues to wind down.

Streaks

  • Andrei Svechnikov (2g, 1a) has goals in back-to-back games.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers (2a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Sebastian Aho is one point shy of 700 career points.
  • Taylor Hall is two goals away from 300 career goals.
  • Sean Walker is four assists away from 100 career assists.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-1-0 against Pittsburgh this season, having lost 5-1 on Dec. 30 and winning 5-4 in a shootout on March 10.
  • The Hurricanes are 17-4-1 in the last 22 matchups between the two clubs.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Frederik Andersen: 11-11-5; 0.873 Sv%; 3.14 GAA
  • Stuart Skinner: 20-13-8; 0.891 Sv%; 2.78 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (28) / Anthony Mantha (26)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (68) / Bryan Rust (53)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 21.9% (13th)
  • Pittsburgh - 25.1% (4th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.4% (15th)
  • Pittsburgh - 84.5% (1st)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi

Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Penguins Projected Lineup

Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Evgeni Malkin - Tommy Novak - Egor Chinakhov
Justin Brazeau - Ben Kindel - Anthony Mantha
Elmer Soderblom - Connor Dewar - Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon - Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea - Kris Letang
Ilya Solovyov - Connor Clifton

Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs

Injuries and Scratches: Avery Hayes, Sidney Crosby (leg), Samuel Girard (UBI), Ryan Graves (undisclosed), Filip Hallander (leg), Kevin Hayes (UBI), Blake Lizotte (UBI), Jack St. Ivany (hand)

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