Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 68 (42-19-6)
When - 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 18
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet Pittsburgh, TVAS2
The Carolina Hurricanes will be looking for a big response on Wednesday as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Canes had a poor outing on Tuesday, falling 5-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Now, they'll hope to get back in the win column at home, although it'll be quite the challenge being on the second half of a back-to-back.
Pittsburgh is coming off of a 7-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and have now won two in a row.
The Penguins played Carolina just over a week ago, but now they'll have some reinforcements as Evgeni Malkin returned from his suspension last game and Sidney Crosby looks ready to return from his Olympic injury as well.
It'll be another tough test for the Canes as the regular season continues to wind down.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Evgeni Malkin - Tommy Novak - Egor Chinakhov
Justin Brazeau - Ben Kindel - Anthony Mantha
Elmer Soderblom - Connor Dewar - Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon - Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea - Kris Letang
Ilya Solovyov - Connor Clifton
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Injuries and Scratches: Avery Hayes, Sidney Crosby (leg), Samuel Girard (UBI), Ryan Graves (undisclosed), Filip Hallander (leg), Kevin Hayes (UBI), Blake Lizotte (UBI), Jack St. Ivany (hand)
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