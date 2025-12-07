Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 28 (17-8-2)

When - 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 7

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NBCSCA

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to sweep their season series against the San Jose Sharks as they host the Western Conference team tonight.

Carolina is coming off of a 6-3 beatdown of the Nashville Predators on Saturday, a game in which the power play struck twice and Jesperi Kotkaniemi got back into the lineup.

While Jaccob Slavin remains out for at least another game, the question remains on whether or not Pyotr Kochetkov will be back in or not.

San Jose enters tonight's game having lost three of their last four outings, most recently falling 4-1 to the Dallas Stars on Friday.

While the team's young superstar, Macklin Celebrini, is as offensively talented as anybody in the league, the Sharks' depth leaves a lot to be desired and this is a game Carolina needs to be able to take advantage of.

Streaks

Seth Jarvis (1g, 1a), Sebastian Aho (1g, 1a) and Shayne Gostisbehere (2a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

is one point shy of 200 career points. Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

is one point shy of 300 career points. Jordan Martinook is two goals shy of 100 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 1-0-0 against San Jose this season, having won 5-1 on Oct. 14 in California.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 5-7-2; 0.875 Sv%; 3.15 GAA

Alex Nedeljkovic: 3-5-2; 0.894 Sv%; 3.19 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (16) / Macklin Celebrini (14)

Points - Sebastian Aho (26) / Macklin Celebrini (40)

Power Play

Carolina - 14.6% (27th)

San Jose - 18.5% (18th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 79.7% (23rd)

San Jose - 80.4% (18th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Mark Jankowski, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Sharks Projected Lineup

Tyler Toffoli - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev - Alexander Wennberg - William Eklund

Jeff Skinner - Ty Dellandrea - Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow - Zack Ostapchuk - Adam Gaudette



Dmitry Orlov - Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro - John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson - Nick Leddy



Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov



Injuries and Scratches: Vincent Iorio, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Ryan Reaves, Vincent Desharnais (UBI), Michael Misa (LBI)

