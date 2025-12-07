Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 28 (17-8-2)
When - 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 7
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NBCSCA
The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to sweep their season series against the San Jose Sharks as they host the Western Conference team tonight.
Carolina is coming off of a 6-3 beatdown of the Nashville Predators on Saturday, a game in which the power play struck twice and Jesperi Kotkaniemi got back into the lineup.
While Jaccob Slavin remains out for at least another game, the question remains on whether or not Pyotr Kochetkov will be back in or not.
San Jose enters tonight's game having lost three of their last four outings, most recently falling 4-1 to the Dallas Stars on Friday.
While the team's young superstar, Macklin Celebrini, is as offensively talented as anybody in the league, the Sharks' depth leaves a lot to be desired and this is a game Carolina needs to be able to take advantage of.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Mark Jankowski, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Tyler Toffoli - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev - Alexander Wennberg - William Eklund
Jeff Skinner - Ty Dellandrea - Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow - Zack Ostapchuk - Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov - Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro - John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson - Nick Leddy
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Injuries and Scratches: Vincent Iorio, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Ryan Reaves, Vincent Desharnais (UBI), Michael Misa (LBI)
