    Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Dec 7, 2025, 19:40
    Dec 7, 2025, 19:40

    Hurricanes aim to sweep Sharks. Check projected lineups, key matchups, and how to catch the action live from Raleigh.

    What - Game 28 (17-8-2)
    When - 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 7
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NBCSCA

    The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to sweep their season series against the San Jose Sharks as they host the Western Conference team tonight.

    Carolina is coming off of a 6-3 beatdown of the Nashville Predators on Saturday, a game in which the power play struck twice and Jesperi Kotkaniemi got back into the lineup. 

    While Jaccob Slavin remains out for at least another game, the question remains on whether or not Pyotr Kochetkov will be back in or not.

    San Jose enters tonight's game having lost three of their last four outings, most recently falling 4-1 to the Dallas Stars on Friday.

    While the team's young superstar, Macklin Celebrini, is as offensively talented as anybody in the league, the Sharks' depth leaves a lot to be desired and this is a game Carolina needs to be able to take advantage of.

    Streaks

    • Seth Jarvis (1g, 1a), Sebastian Aho (1g, 1a) and Shayne Gostisbehere (2a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is two goals shy of 100 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 1-0-0 against San Jose this season, having won 5-1 on Oct. 14 in California.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 5-7-2; 0.875 Sv%; 3.15 GAA
    • Alex Nedeljkovic: 3-5-2; 0.894 Sv%; 3.19 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (16) / Macklin Celebrini (14)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (26) / Macklin Celebrini (40)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 14.6% (27th)
    • San Jose - 18.5% (18th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 79.7% (23rd)
    • San Jose - 80.4% (18th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Frederik Andersen
    Brandon Bussi

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Mark Jankowski, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Sharks Projected Lineup

    Tyler Toffoli - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith
    Philipp Kurashev - Alexander Wennberg - William Eklund
    Jeff Skinner - Ty Dellandrea - Collin Graf
    Barclay Goodrow - Zack Ostapchuk - Adam Gaudette

    Dmitry Orlov - Timothy Liljegren
    Mario Ferraro - John Klingberg
    Sam Dickinson - Nick Leddy

    Alex Nedeljkovic
    Yaroslav Askarov

    Injuries and Scratches: Vincent Iorio, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Ryan Reaves, Vincent Desharnais (UBI), Michael Misa (LBI)

