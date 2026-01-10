Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 45 (27-14-3)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to pick up a fourth straight win as they welcome in the Seattle Kraken tonight at Lenovo Center.
The Canes have won their last three games in a row, most recently beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Thursday.
Carolina is also preparing for the return of Jaccob Slavin. The star defensemen has missed the last 10 games with an upper-body injury.
The Kraken come to town with points in 10 straight, but most recently losing 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild in overtime.
Despite a slow start to the year, Seattle has fought back into the playoff race thanks to a red hot power play (32% since the start of December).
However, the Kraken have struggled to score at 5v5 and haven't been very good defensively either, allowing some of the most shots against per game.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen - Chandler Stephenson - Frederik Gaudreau
Berkly Catton - Shane Wright - Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye - Ben Meyers - Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans - Jamie Oleksiak
Ryan Lindgren - Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Injuries and Scratches: Josh Mahura, Jordan Eberle (undisclosed), Brandon Montour (hand), Matt Murray (LBI), Jaden Schwartz (LBI)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.