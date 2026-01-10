    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Jan 10, 2026, 19:47
    Ryan Henkel
    Jan 10, 2026, 19:47
    Updated at: Jan 10, 2026, 20:48

    Canes aim for fourth straight win as Slavin returns. Kraken eye streak revival despite defensive struggles.

    What - Game 45 (27-14-3)
    When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to pick up a fourth straight win as they welcome in the Seattle Kraken tonight at Lenovo Center.

    The Canes have won their last three games in a row, most recently beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Thursday.

    Carolina is also preparing for the return of Jaccob Slavin. The star defensemen has missed the last 10 games with an upper-body injury.

    The Kraken come to town with points in 10 straight, but most recently losing 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild in overtime.

    Despite a slow start to the year, Seattle has fought back into the playoff race thanks to a red hot power play (32% since the start of December).

    However, the Kraken have struggled to score at 5v5 and haven't been very good defensively either, allowing some of the most shots against per game.

    Streaks

    • Logan Stankoven (3g, 2a) has points in four straight games, a career long.
    • Jalen Chatfield (1g, 2a), Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 1a) and K'Andre Miller (2g, 2a) have points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Andrei Svechnikov is one point shy of 400 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point away from 300 career points.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 5-3-0 all-time against the Kraken and last season went 1-1-0.
    • Sebastian Aho (1g, 6pts in 6gp) and Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 8pts in 7gp) are point-per-game players for their career against Seattle.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Brandon Bussi: 15-2-1; 0.906 Sv%; 2.29 GAA
    • Joey Daccord: 12-9-5; 2.82 Sv%; 0.903 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (20) / Jordan Eberle (15)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (43) / Jordan Eberle (28)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 19.4% (18th)
    • Seattle - 23% (9th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 79% (19th)
    • Seattle - 70.7% (32nd)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
    Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
    William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

    Brandon Bussi
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

    Kraken Projected Lineup

    Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Kaapo Kakko
    Eeli Tolvanen - Chandler Stephenson - Frederik Gaudreau
    Berkly Catton - Shane Wright - Ryan Winterton
    Tye Kartye - Ben Meyers - Jacob Melanson

    Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
    Ryker Evans - Jamie Oleksiak
    Ryan Lindgren - Cale Fleury

    Joey Daccord
    Philipp Grubauer

    Injuries and Scratches: Josh Mahura, Jordan Eberle (undisclosed), Brandon Montour (hand), Matt Murray (LBI), Jaden Schwartz (LBI)

