Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 45 (27-14-3)

When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to pick up a fourth straight win as they welcome in the Seattle Kraken tonight at Lenovo Center.

The Canes have won their last three games in a row, most recently beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Thursday.

Carolina is also preparing for the return of Jaccob Slavin. The star defensemen has missed the last 10 games with an upper-body injury.

The Kraken come to town with points in 10 straight, but most recently losing 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild in overtime.

Despite a slow start to the year, Seattle has fought back into the playoff race thanks to a red hot power play (32% since the start of December).

However, the Kraken have struggled to score at 5v5 and haven't been very good defensively either, allowing some of the most shots against per game.

Streaks

Logan Stankoven (3g, 2a) has points in four straight games, a career long.

Jalen Chatfield (1g, 2a), Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 1a) and K'Andre Miller (2g, 2a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Andrei Svechnikov is one point shy of 400 career points.

Jaccob Slavin is one point away from 300 career points.

Game Notes

Carolina is 5-3-0 all-time against the Kraken and last season went 1-1-0.

Sebastian Aho (1g, 6pts in 6gp) and Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 8pts in 7gp) are point-per-game players for their career against Seattle.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 15-2-1; 0.906 Sv%; 2.29 GAA

Joey Daccord: 12-9-5; 2.82 Sv%; 0.903 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (20) / Jordan Eberle (15)

Points - Sebastian Aho (43) / Jordan Eberle (28)

Power Play

Carolina - 19.4% (18th)

Seattle - 23% (9th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 79% (19th)

Seattle - 70.7% (32nd)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov

Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis

William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield

K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin



Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

Kraken Projected Lineup

Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen - Chandler Stephenson - Frederik Gaudreau

Berkly Catton - Shane Wright - Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye - Ben Meyers - Jacob Melanson



Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans - Jamie Oleksiak

Ryan Lindgren - Cale Fleury



Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer



Injuries and Scratches: Josh Mahura, Jordan Eberle (undisclosed), Brandon Montour (hand), Matt Murray (LBI), Jaden Schwartz (LBI)

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.