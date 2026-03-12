Logo
Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Hurricanes seek home win against struggling Blues. Key matchups, projected lineups, and broadcast details revealed for Thursday night's NHL clash.

What - Game 65 (41-17-6)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to continue their home success as they host the St. Louis Blues Thursday night.

Carolina is coming off of a 5-4 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and they've now won three of their last four games.

St. Louis is coming off of a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders in what has already been a really disappointing season.

Goals have been nearly impossible to come by for the Blues, who have also gotten nearly no goaltending support as well.

Things have gone downhill in a hurry for St. Louis, but as the Hurricanes already found out once earlier this season, underestimate them at your own peril.

Streaks

  • Seth Jarvis (2g, 5a) and Sebastian Aho (1g, 6a) have points in four straight games.
  • Alexander Nikishin (2g, 1) has goals in back-to-back games.
  • Andrei Svechnikov (1g, 2a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is two goals away from 300 career goals.
  • Sebastian Aho is three points away from 700 career points.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 0-1-0 against St. Louis this season, having lost 3-0 on Jan. 13.
  • Andrei Svechnikov (7g, 13pts in 12gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Blues.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 25-4-1; 0.899 Sv%; 2.38 GAA
  • Jordan Binnington: 9-18-6; 0.868 Sv%; 3.55 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (28) / Jordan Kyrou &amp; Robert Thomas (15)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (66) / Robert Thomas (42)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 22.4% (11th)
  • St. Louis - 17.1% (25th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.4% (14th)
  • St. Louis - 74.3% (29th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nic Deslauriers, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Blues Projected Lineup

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jordan Kyrou
Jonathan Drouin - Pavel Buchnevich - Otto Stenberg
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Pius Suter

Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Injuries and Scratches: Justin Holl, Oskar Sundqvist, Nathan Walker

