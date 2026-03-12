Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 65 (41-17-6)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to continue their home success as they host the St. Louis Blues Thursday night.
Carolina is coming off of a 5-4 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and they've now won three of their last four games.
St. Louis is coming off of a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders in what has already been a really disappointing season.
Goals have been nearly impossible to come by for the Blues, who have also gotten nearly no goaltending support as well.
Things have gone downhill in a hurry for St. Louis, but as the Hurricanes already found out once earlier this season, underestimate them at your own peril.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nic Deslauriers, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jordan Kyrou
Jonathan Drouin - Pavel Buchnevich - Otto Stenberg
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Pius Suter
Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Injuries and Scratches: Justin Holl, Oskar Sundqvist, Nathan Walker
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.