Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 58 (36-15-6)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 26
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, The Spot
NHL hockey is back on in Raleigh as the Carolina Hurricanes return to action as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The two titans of the East will go head-to-head for the second time this season as both look to stake their claim as the best team in the conference.
Carolina enters tonight's contest on a 10-game points streak and wins in their last three games, while Tampa Bay are winners of six in a row and nine of their last 10.
The Hurricanes will also be looking to shake off the rust from a long layoff while the Lightning have the benefit of having played already last night.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Gage Concalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Dominic James - Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Scott Sabourin - Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Victor Hedman
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg
Jonas Johannsson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Injuries and Scratches: Declan Carlile, Maxwell Crozier (abdomen), Nick Paul (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed)
