    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Dec 4, 2025, 15:51
    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Dec 4, 2025, 15:51
    Updated at: Dec 4, 2025, 15:54

    Hurricanes aim to extend winning streak against hot Maple Leafs. Get the full preview and how to watch the showdown.

    What - Game 26 (16-7-2)
    When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 4
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN4

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to stay hot against Canadian franchises tonight as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

    The Hurricanes have won their last two games in a row, beating both the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames.

    The Canes are getting closer and closer to full health once again as both Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Pyotr Kochetkov returned to practice in a normal capacity. It isn't yet confirmed if either will dress tonight though.

    In addition, Jaccob Slavin was back at practice too for the first time since his October injury.

    It's a big sigh of relief for the Hurricanes who were one of the more beat up groups to start the year.

    The Maple Leafs enter tonight's game also winners of two straight, most recently defeating the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Tuesday.

    The Maple Leafs have run hot and cold this season, but with tons of talent up front, they're definitely a team that is capable of giving anyone in the league fits.

    Streaks

    • N/A

    Milestone Watch

    • Nikolaj Ehlers will play in his 700th career game tonight.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is two goals away from 100 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Toronto this season, winning 5-4 on Nov. 9 at Scotiabank Arena.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 5-6-2; 0.878 Sv%; 3.07 GAA
    • Joseph Woll: 3-3-1; 0.924 Sv%; 2.53 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (15) / John Tavares (13)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (24) / William Nylander (32)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 13.7% (30th)
    • Toronto - 15.2% (27th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 79.7% (22nd)
    • Toronto - 81.1% (15th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Frederik Andersen
    Pyotr Kochetkov

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

    Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Max Domi
    Easton Cowan - John Tavares - William Nylander
    Dakota Joshua - Nicolas Roy - Bobby McMann
    Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Nicholas Robertson

    Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson
    Jake McCabe - Troy Stecher
    Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers

    Joseph Woll
    Dennis Hildeby

    Injuries and Scratches: Calle Jarnkrok, Matias Maccelli, Dakota Mermis, Brandon Carlo (LBI), Anthony Stolarz (UBI), Chris Tanev (UBI)

