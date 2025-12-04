Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 26 (16-7-2)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 4
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN4
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to stay hot against Canadian franchises tonight as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Hurricanes have won their last two games in a row, beating both the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames.
The Canes are getting closer and closer to full health once again as both Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Pyotr Kochetkov returned to practice in a normal capacity. It isn't yet confirmed if either will dress tonight though.
In addition, Jaccob Slavin was back at practice too for the first time since his October injury.
It's a big sigh of relief for the Hurricanes who were one of the more beat up groups to start the year.
The Maple Leafs enter tonight's game also winners of two straight, most recently defeating the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Tuesday.
The Maple Leafs have run hot and cold this season, but with tons of talent up front, they're definitely a team that is capable of giving anyone in the league fits.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Max Domi
Easton Cowan - John Tavares - William Nylander
Dakota Joshua - Nicolas Roy - Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe - Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Injuries and Scratches: Calle Jarnkrok, Matias Maccelli, Dakota Mermis, Brandon Carlo (LBI), Anthony Stolarz (UBI), Chris Tanev (UBI)
