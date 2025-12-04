Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 26 (16-7-2)

When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 4

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN4

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to stay hot against Canadian franchises tonight as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes have won their last two games in a row, beating both the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames.

The Canes are getting closer and closer to full health once again as both Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Pyotr Kochetkov returned to practice in a normal capacity. It isn't yet confirmed if either will dress tonight though.

In addition, Jaccob Slavin was back at practice too for the first time since his October injury.

It's a big sigh of relief for the Hurricanes who were one of the more beat up groups to start the year.

The Maple Leafs enter tonight's game also winners of two straight, most recently defeating the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs have run hot and cold this season, but with tons of talent up front, they're definitely a team that is capable of giving anyone in the league fits.

Streaks

N/A

Milestone Watch

Nikolaj Ehlers will play in his 700th career game tonight.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

Jordan Martinook is two goals away from 100 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 1-0-0 against Toronto this season, winning 5-4 on Nov. 9 at Scotiabank Arena.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 5-6-2; 0.878 Sv%; 3.07 GAA

Joseph Woll: 3-3-1; 0.924 Sv%; 2.53 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (15) / John Tavares (13)

Points - Sebastian Aho (24) / William Nylander (32)

Power Play

Carolina - 13.7% (30th)

Toronto - 15.2% (27th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 79.7% (22nd)

Toronto - 81.1% (15th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Max Domi

Easton Cowan - John Tavares - William Nylander

Dakota Joshua - Nicolas Roy - Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Nicholas Robertson



Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe - Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers



Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby



Injuries and Scratches: Calle Jarnkrok, Matias Maccelli, Dakota Mermis, Brandon Carlo (LBI), Anthony Stolarz (UBI), Chris Tanev (UBI)

