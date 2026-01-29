Carolina Hurricanes vs. Utah Mammoth: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 53 (32-15-5)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 29
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Utah16
The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Utah Mammoth for the first time ever tonight at Lenovo Center
Last year, the Canes welcomed the Utah Hockey Club, the league's *newest* franchise, but this is the first time they've come to Raleigh with the new branding.
Carolina is currently on a five-game point streak, most recently defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Saturday.
The Mammoth are coming off of a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
Utah has gotten hot as of late, with points in 11 of their last 12 games and wins in 10 of those.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Clayton Keller - Nick Schmaltz - Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka - Barrett Hayton - Daniil But
Michael Carcone - Jack McBain - Kailer Yamamoto
Brandon Tanev - Kevin Stenlund - Liam O'Brien
Mikhail Sergachev - Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt - John Marino
Ian Cole - Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Injuries and Scratches: Olli Maatta, Dmitri Simashev, Logan Cooley (LBI), Dylan Guenther (LBI), Alex Kerfoot (UBI)
