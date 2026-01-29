Logo
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Utah Mammoth: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch cover image

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Utah Mammoth: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
47m
Hurricanes clash with red-hot Utah Mammoth tonight! Both teams ride impressive streaks into the matchup. Get the full preview.

What - Game 53 (32-15-5)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 29
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Utah16

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Utah Mammoth for the first time ever tonight at Lenovo Center

Last year, the Canes welcomed the Utah Hockey Club, the league's *newest* franchise, but this is the first time they've come to Raleigh with the new branding.

Carolina is currently on a five-game point streak, most recently defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Saturday.

The Mammoth are coming off of a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Utah has gotten hot as of late, with points in 11 of their last 12 games and wins in 10 of those.

Streaks

  • Jackson Blake (1g, 1a) and Taylor Hall (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • William Carrier is three games away from 500 career games.
  • Taylor Hall is four goals shy of 300 career goals.
  • Jordan Staal is five assists away from 300 assists as a Hurricane.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-1-0 all-time against Utah.
  • Seth Jarvis (2g, 4pts in 1gp), Sebastian Aho (2g, 4pts in 2gp) and Nikolaj Ehlers (1g, 5pts in 3gp) are all point-per-game players for their career against the Mammoth.
  • Utah defenseman Ian Cole appeared in 75 games with Carolina during the 2021-22 season.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 19-3-1; 0.911 Sv%; 2.15 GAA
  • Karel Vejmelka: 25-12-2; 0.902 Sv%; 2.56 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (23) / Dylan Guenther (24)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (52) / Clayton Keller (50)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 21.3% (14th)
  • Utah - 15.2% (32nd)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 80.3% (12th)
  • Utah - 80% (13th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

Mammoth Projected Lineup

Clayton Keller - Nick Schmaltz - Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka - Barrett Hayton - Daniil But
Michael Carcone - Jack McBain - Kailer Yamamoto
Brandon Tanev - Kevin Stenlund - Liam O'Brien

Mikhail Sergachev - Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt - John Marino
Ian Cole - Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek

Injuries and Scratches: Olli Maatta, Dmitri Simashev, Logan Cooley (LBI), Dylan Guenther (LBI), Alex Kerfoot (UBI)

Game Day