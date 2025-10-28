Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 9 (6-2-0)

When - 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 28

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes return home for the first time in over two weeks as they finish out their season series with the Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-3).

The Canes capped out their road trip with a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, finishing with a 4-2-0 record overall away from Lenovo Center.

It was a tough outing for Carolina, who was missing six regulars and scored two own-goals in the loss, but the bigger concern has been the ineffective power play, which is ranked dead last in the league.

Vegas is entering Tuesday's contest on a two-game losing streak, most recently losing 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Lighting on Sunday.

Streaks

Sebastian Aho (4g, 6a) has points in eight straight games to start the season.

(4g, 6a) has points in eight straight games to start the season. Nikolaj Ehlers (3a) has points in three straight games.

Milestone Watch

Shayne Gostisbehere is two games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane.

is two games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane. K'Andre Miller is two assists away from 100 career assists.

is two assists away from 100 career assists. Nikolaj Ehlers is two assists away from 300 career assists.

is two assists away from 300 career assists. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is three points shy of 200 career points.

is three points shy of 200 career points. Jordan Martinook is five goals shy of 100 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 0-1-0 against Vegas this season, having lost 4-1 on Oct. 20 at T-Mobile Arena

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 4-1-0; 0.901 Sv%; 2.72 GAA

Akira Schmid: 4-1-0; 0.896 Sv%; 2.67 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (7) / Pavel Dorofeyev (7)

Points - Seth Jarvis (11) / Jack Eichel (16)

Power Play

Carolina - 6.9% (32nd)

Vegas - 27.3% (9th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 83.9% (12th)

Vegas - 81.5% (13th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau



Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker

Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Domenick Fensore, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), K'Andre Miller (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI)

Golden Knights Projected Lineup

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Brandon Saad

Pavel Dorofeyev - Tomas Hertl - Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith - William Karlsson - Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden - Colton Sissons - Keegan Kolesar



Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton - Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon - Kaedan Korczak



Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom



Injuries and Scratches: Jaycob Megna, Cole Reinhardt, Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Adin Hill (LBI), Mark Stone (wrist)

