    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Oct 28, 2025, 10:59
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Oct 28, 2025, 10:59
    Ryan Henkel
    Oct 28, 2025, 10:59
    Updated at: Oct 28, 2025, 10:59

    Can Carolina overcome injuries and a last-place power play to secure a crucial home win?

    What - Game 9 (6-2-0)
    When - 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 28
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

    The Carolina Hurricanes return home for the first time in over two weeks as they finish out their season series with the Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-3).

    The Canes capped out their road trip with a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, finishing with a 4-2-0 record overall away from Lenovo Center.

    It was a tough outing for Carolina, who was missing six regulars and scored two own-goals in the loss, but the bigger concern has been the ineffective power play, which is ranked dead last in the league.

    Vegas is entering Tuesday's contest on a two-game losing streak, most recently losing 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Lighting on Sunday. 

    Streaks

    • Sebastian Aho (4g, 6a) has points in eight straight games to start the season.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers (3a) has points in three straight games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Shayne Gostisbehere is two games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane.
    • K'Andre Miller is two assists away from 100 career assists.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers is two assists away from 300 career assists.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is three points shy of 200 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is five goals shy of 100 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 0-1-0 against Vegas this season, having lost 4-1 on Oct. 20 at T-Mobile Arena

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 4-1-0; 0.901 Sv%; 2.72 GAA
    • Akira Schmid: 4-1-0; 0.896 Sv%; 2.67 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (7) / Pavel Dorofeyev (7)
    • Points - Seth Jarvis (11) / Jack Eichel (16)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 6.9% (32nd)
    • Vegas - 27.3% (9th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 83.9% (12th)
    • Vegas - 81.5% (13th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau

    Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
    Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Frederik Andersen
    Brandon Bussi

    Injuries and Scratches: Domenick Fensore, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), K'Andre Miller (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI)

    Golden Knights Projected Lineup

    Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Brandon Saad
    Pavel Dorofeyev - Tomas Hertl - Mitch Marner
    Reilly Smith - William Karlsson - Alexander Holtz
    Brett Howden - Colton Sissons - Keegan Kolesar

    Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
    Ben Hutton - Zach Whitecloud
    Jeremy Lauzon - Kaedan Korczak

    Akira Schmid
    Carl Lindbom

    Injuries and Scratches: Jaycob Megna, Cole Reinhardt, Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Adin Hill (LBI), Mark Stone (wrist)

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.