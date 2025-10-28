Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 9 (6-2-0)
When - 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 28
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes return home for the first time in over two weeks as they finish out their season series with the Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-3).
The Canes capped out their road trip with a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, finishing with a 4-2-0 record overall away from Lenovo Center.
It was a tough outing for Carolina, who was missing six regulars and scored two own-goals in the loss, but the bigger concern has been the ineffective power play, which is ranked dead last in the league.
Vegas is entering Tuesday's contest on a two-game losing streak, most recently losing 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Lighting on Sunday.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau
Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Domenick Fensore, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), K'Andre Miller (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI)
Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Brandon Saad
Pavel Dorofeyev - Tomas Hertl - Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith - William Karlsson - Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden - Colton Sissons - Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton - Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon - Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Injuries and Scratches: Jaycob Megna, Cole Reinhardt, Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Adin Hill (LBI), Mark Stone (wrist)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.