Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 16 (11-4-0)

When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 11

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it five wins in a row tonight as the team hosts rival Washington Capitals for the first time this season.

The two squads met up in the playoffs last year, with the Hurricanes advancing in five games.

Carolina is coming off of a 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, but lost another defenseman in the game as Charles Alexis Legault suffered a gruesome looking hand injury.

Washington enters tonight's game having lost their last two games and six of their last seven.

The Capitals have been the best team in the league in terms of preventing goals, but the team has struggled mightily to score.

Streaks

Sebastian Aho (2g, 3a), Seth Jarvis (3g, 1a) and Nikolaj Ehlers (2g, 3a) have points in four straight games.

(2g, 3a), (3g, 1a) and (2g, 3a) have points in four straight games. Andrei Svechnikov (2g, 2a) and K'Andre Miller (3a) have points in three straight games.

(2g, 2a) and (3a) have points in three straight games. Taylor Hall (1g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

is one point shy of 200 career points. Shayne Gostisbehere is one game shy of 100 games played as a Hurricane.

is one game shy of 100 games played as a Hurricane. Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

is three goals shy of 100 career goals. Eric Robinson is three games away from 400 career games played.

is three games away from 400 career games played. Sean Walker is three games away from 100 games played as a Hurricane.

is three games away from 100 games played as a Hurricane. Jackson Blake is four games shy of 100 career games played.

Game Notes

Carolina is 72-91-14-15 all-time against Washington, and last season went 2-1-0.

The Canes have won seven of the last eight regular season matchups between the two teams.

The Hurricanes defeated the Capitals in five games in the second round of the playoffs last season.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 5-3-0; 0.892 Sv%; 2.97 GAA

Logan Thompson: 6-4-0; 0.930 Sv%; 1.61 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (10) / Tom Wilson (9)

Points - Sebastian Aho (16) / Tom Wilson (16)

Power Play

Carolina - 14% (30th)

Washington - 14.9% (28th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 82% (10th)

Washington - 71.7% (27th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier

Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly - Gavin Bayreuther



Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov



Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Brandon Bussi, Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Jalen Chatfield (UBI), Charles Alexis Legault (UBI)

Capitals Projected Lineup

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas - Connor McMichael - Tom Wilson

Hendrix Lapierre - Justin Sourdif - Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime - Nic Dowd - Ethen Frank



Martin Fehervary - John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun - Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin - Trevor van Riemsdyk



Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren



Injuries and Scratches: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano, Pierre-Luc Dubois (LBI)

