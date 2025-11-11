Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 16 (11-4-0)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 11
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it five wins in a row tonight as the team hosts rival Washington Capitals for the first time this season.
The two squads met up in the playoffs last year, with the Hurricanes advancing in five games.
Carolina is coming off of a 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, but lost another defenseman in the game as Charles Alexis Legault suffered a gruesome looking hand injury.
Washington enters tonight's game having lost their last two games and six of their last seven.
The Capitals have been the best team in the league in terms of preventing goals, but the team has struggled mightily to score.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly - Gavin Bayreuther
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Brandon Bussi, Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Jalen Chatfield (UBI), Charles Alexis Legault (UBI)
Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas - Connor McMichael - Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre - Justin Sourdif - Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime - Nic Dowd - Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary - John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun - Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin - Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Injuries and Scratches: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano, Pierre-Luc Dubois (LBI)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.