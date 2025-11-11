    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Nov 11, 2025, 11:59
    Nov 11, 2025, 11:59
    Updated at: Nov 11, 2025, 11:59

    Hurricanes aim for five straight against struggling Capitals. See projected lineups and key matchups as Carolina defends home ice.

    What - Game 16 (11-4-0)
    When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 11
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it five wins in a row tonight as the team hosts rival Washington Capitals for the first time this season.

    The two squads met up in the playoffs last year, with the Hurricanes advancing in five games.

    Carolina is coming off of a 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, but lost another defenseman in the game as Charles Alexis Legault suffered a gruesome looking hand injury.

    Washington enters tonight's game having lost their last two games and six of their last seven.

    The Capitals have been the best team in the league in terms of preventing goals, but the team has struggled mightily to score. 

    Streaks

    • Sebastian Aho (2g, 3a), Seth Jarvis (3g, 1a) and Nikolaj Ehlers (2g, 3a) have points in four straight games.
    • Andrei Svechnikov (2g, 2a) and K'Andre Miller (3a) have points in three straight games.
    • Taylor Hall (1g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere is one game shy of 100 games played as a Hurricane.
    • Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.
    • Eric Robinson is three games away from 400 career games played.
    • Sean Walker is three games away from 100 games played as a Hurricane.
    • Jackson Blake is four games shy of 100 career games played.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 72-91-14-15 all-time against Washington, and last season went 2-1-0.
    • The Canes have won seven of the last eight regular season matchups between the two teams.
    • The Hurricanes defeated the Capitals in five games in the second round of the playoffs last season.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 5-3-0; 0.892 Sv%; 2.97 GAA
    • Logan Thompson: 6-4-0; 0.930 Sv%; 1.61 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (10) / Tom Wilson (9)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (16) / Tom Wilson (16)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 14% (30th)
    • Washington - 14.9% (28th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 82% (10th)
    • Washington - 71.7% (27th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
    Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
    Mike Reilly - Gavin Bayreuther

    Frederik Andersen
    Pyotr Kochetkov

    Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Brandon Bussi, Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Jalen Chatfield (UBI), Charles Alexis Legault (UBI)

    Capitals Projected Lineup

    Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Anthony Beauvillier
    Aliaksei Protas - Connor McMichael - Tom Wilson
    Hendrix Lapierre - Justin Sourdif - Ryan Leonard
    Brandon Duhaime - Nic Dowd - Ethen Frank

    Martin Fehervary - John Carlson
    Jakob Chychrun - Matt Roy
    Rasmus Sandin - Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Logan Thompson
    Charlie Lindgren

    Injuries and Scratches: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano, Pierre-Luc Dubois (LBI)

