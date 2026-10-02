Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Raleigh hosts a Metropolitan Division heavyweight clash as the Hurricanes seek their first win with a revamped Capitals roster coming to town.
What - Game 2 (0-0-1)
When - 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - Hurricanes Hockey Network, Monumental Sports Network, Sportsnet, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to pick up their first win of the season as they host the Washington Capitals tonight in Raleigh.
The Hurricanes are coming off of a 1-0 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers, a game in which both teams really didn't seem full prepared to get into NHL action.
Goaltender Brandon Bussi will be back in net for the Canes, with no other lineup changes expected.
For the Capitals, this will also be their first game of the season. They're entering the year with a revamped roster and high hopes for the season.
The biggest acquisitions for Washington were forwards Alex Tuch and Jordan Kyrou, two all-situations wingers, and they've also added a bit of a youth movement too with Ilya Protas and Cole Hutson.
"They were probably one of those teams, if you just looked at the summer, that improved the most just with the acquisitions," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Obviously picked up a few really high-end players up front. They were already a really good team and I think they got that much better. Our hands will be full, that's for sure."
Many have these two teams pegged as the best of the Metropolitan Division, so it should be a good test to see who's perhaps got an early edge.
Streaks
- N/A
Milestone Watch
- Jordan Staal is one point shy of 500 points as a Carolina Hurricane and two goals shy of 200 goals as a Carolina Hurricane.
- Logan Stankoven is five points away from 100 career NHL points.
- Jordan Martinook is three points shy of 200 as a Carolina Hurricane and three games shy of 800 career games played.
Game Notes
- Carolina is 73-92-14-17 all-time against Washington and last year, went 1-1-1.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Brandon Bussi: 0-0-1; 0.950 Sv%; 0.92 GAA
- Logan Thompson: Season Opener
Power Play
- Carolina - 0% (0/6)
- Washington - N/A
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 100% (7/7)
- Washington- N/A
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Eric Robinson
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Nicolas Deslauriers - Mark Jankowski - William Carrier
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Charles Alexis Legault
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Seth Jarvis (IR, shoulder)
Capitals Projected Lineup
Alex Tuch - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas - Ilya Protas - Jordan Kyrou
Boone Jenner - Justin Sourdif - Anthony Beauvillier
Jakob Chychrun - Matt Roy
Cole Hutson - Vincent Desharnais
Martin Fehervary - Timothy Liljegren
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Injuries and Scratches: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Dylan McIlrath, Rasmus Sandin (IR, knee)
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