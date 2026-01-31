Carolina Hurricanes @ Washington Capitals: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 54 (33-15-5)
When - 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 31
Where - Capital One Arena; Washington, D.C.
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MNMT
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to secure a third win in a row and take the season series over the Washington Capitals tonight in D.C.
The Canes are coming off of a historic comeback in which they scored three goals with under two minutes remaining in regulation to win 5-4 over the Utah Mammoth Thursday night at Lenovo Center.
The Hurricanes have started to get healthy again and are currently riding a six-game point streak.
Since their last meeting, Washington (26-22-7) has struggled to find wins and now sits outside of a playoff spot.
The Capitals snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday, defeating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout.
However, goaltender Charlie Lindgren was injured in that game and with Logan Thompson already out with injury too, it leaves a big question mark in Washington's net.
Perhaps one of the two will give it a go tonight or maybe Clay Stevenson will get his first start of the season.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas - Justin Sourdif - Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael - Nic Dowd - Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime - Hendrix Lapierre - Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary - John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun - Trevor van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin - Declan Chisholm
Clay Stevenson
Charlie Lindgren
Injuries and Scratches: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano, , Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Matt Roy (LBI), Logan Thompson (UBI)
