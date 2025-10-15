'Everyone Contributed Tonight': Brandon Bussi, Eric Robinson, Jackson Blake, Rod Brind'Amour On Road Win

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-1 Tuesday night for their first road win of the season.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 16 of 17 shots in his NHL debut and four other Hurricanes notched their first goals of the season.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Bussi and x spoke with the media in San Jose. Here's what they had to say:

While the final score might not indicate it, Brandon Bussi played a big role in the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-1 win Tuesday night, with the goaltender standing on his head in his NHL debut.

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: I thought the third period was phenomenal. That's exactly how you want to play when you're ahead. We didn't give up anything and we were all over it too. Everyone contributed tonight. You go down the whole list. Some guys had real good games, but everybody was impactful and it was great to see Brandon getting that first one. He was impactful early on. Made a few huge saves that just made us able to settle in and get us the win.



On Brandon Bussi: We didn't know much about him. Obviously we picked him up kind of last minute, but we've known of him. Paul [Schonfelder] was always looking at this guys and trying to figure out how to acquire him and it kind of fell into our lap. We got kind of lucky. Obviously a great start for him and hopefully there'll be many more.



On Mike Reilly and Mark Jankowski making their season debuts: Not to overlook those guys, but they hadn't played yet and Janks didn't play much in the preseason. I thought he was impactful. He just started every shift with the puck which helps and then Reilly made a heck of a play on the Robbie goal. Everyone was contributing tonight and that's what we need to happen.



On the penalty kill's performance sans Jaccob Slavin: You're not going to replace that player and we definitely need him back, but like I said, Reilly stepped in and the first period, we take three penalties and that could have been the game if we didn't kill those. Goalie was the first star in that, but the other guys did a great job too. Especially in the third where they got a power play and we were able to snuff it right out. Good contributions from everybody.

Brandon Bussi

On his NHL debut: Obviously special. You work hard to get to moments like this and you don't know if it's ever going to happen. A great effort by the team today making my job easy.



On having his family in attendance: Really awesome. I can't wait to see everyone and give them all a hug. It's one of those moments that you're never going to forget and I'm gonna cherish it. Obviously when tomorrow comes we're on to Anaheim, but tonight it's going to be sweet.



On the team: Everyone's super welcoming. From management to coaches to players. They've brought me in even though it's an awkward time getting claimed and only really being with the team for like a week and half now. They've been great to me and treated me like one of them and you can tell why they've had a lot of success.

Eric Robinson

On his hot start to the year: I just feel like sometimes you get chances and they're not going in, but just right now, they're going in. Obviously when they're going in, you play with confidence, so things are going well right now.



On his line: I'm sure Janks was itching to get in and anytime you play with a guy like that, you know he's going to have some extra jump. I feel like we had some good extended o-zone shifts and created some chances.



On the contributions up and down the lineup: I think it's kind of a testament to our depth. You never know on a nightly basis who's going to contribute. I think that's kind of how we wear teams down and why we can be successful.



On setting the tone for the road trip: It's good. I actually like the road trip here at the start of the year. It brings the guys closer together. We have a lot of team bonding, but it's also a business trip. You have to make sure you take care of business and we got off on the right foot tonight.

Jackson Blake

On the turning point of the game: I think maybe it was jetlag or something like that. No excuses obviously, but I just think the second period and especially the third period, we just played the way we've been playing and obviously we know that's how we get success, playing that way. I think in the third period especially, we were really dominant that way.



On his goal: 4-1 with five minutes left, I'm just trying to put it on net. No turnovers there. Got fortunate with that one, so I'll take it.



On Logan Stankoven: He's a heck of a player, for sure. He's only like 5-foot-8. but he works his bag off. That's why he's so good. Super skilled and I love playing with him too. He's been great.



On Brandon Bussi: He was lights out tonight, right? He kept us in that one a little bit in the first and second. Obviously we weren't playing great, but we knew we had some confidence with him back there when he's playing like that.

