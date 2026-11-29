Hurricanes Defenseman Exacts Revenge For Questionable Hit
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 1:26 AM
Updated Nov 29, 2026 1:33 AM
Alexander Nikishin settled a grudge against Tyler Kleven on Saturday, dropping the gloves in response to a postseason hit that left the Russian blueliner concussed.
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