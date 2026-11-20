Carolina Hurricanes
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 12:17 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 12:17 AM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 12:22 AM
Carolina overcomes the injury bug and international travel to dominate the NHL, powered by Pyotr Kochetkov’s resurgence and elite depth scoring from an unrelenting roster.
The Carolina Hurricanes have reached the quarter mark of the season and it's safe to say that the defending Stanley Cup champs are feeling pretty good about their game.
With 21 games down, here are 21 takeaways from the first fourth of the season:
1. League Leading Point Percentage
After taking part in the NHL Global Series in Finland, the Hurricanes actually fell out of first place in the league standings, but that's only because they had so many days off.
But in terms of point percentage, they still are reigning supreme.
Carolina boasts a 16-3-2 record through the first 21 games of the season, just slightly worse than last year's playoff record of 16-3.
It's a testament to the team's consistency and their ability to roll on no matter the situation.
2. Dominance Despite Damage
Speaking of situations, the biggest one the team has been able to overcome through the first quarter is the injury bug which saw the team play just a single game with their full, expected lineup in the 21 game slate.
The team has been without Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, Taylor Hall and Mark Jankowski due to injuries (and also Alexander Nikishin although for different reasons) and yet they looked the same regardless of who was in the lineup.
The team is built on depth and that depth really shone.
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3. Point Per Game Paces
And on that depth, Carolina currently has five players averaging at or virtually at a point-per-game pace.
- Sebastian Aho - 29pts
- Jackson Blake - 21pts
- Andrei Svechnikov - 21pts
- Logan Stankoven - 20pts
- Nikolaj Ehlers - 20 points
In addition, four players have also already registered double-digit goals.
- Sebastian Aho - 12g
- Logan Stankoven - 11g
- Andrei Svechnikov - 11g
- Mark Jankowski - 10g
4. Pyotr Kochetkov Top-5 Goaltender
In goal, the Hurricanes have enjoyed a resurgence in net from netminder Pyotr Kochetkov.
The Russian goaltender, who underwent season ending hip surgery last year, set new franchise records with his 10 game winning streak to start the year and now sits amongst the top of league goaltending.
Kochetkov has the second most wins in the league (12-1-0), the sixth best save percentage amongst netminders to appear in at least 10 games (0.920) and is fourth in goals saved above expected (8.9).
5. Shayne Gostisbehere: The King Of Corsi
No player who's played in at least 10 games in the league this year currently has a better 5v5 chance share this season than Shayne Gostisbehere.
The Hurricanes blueliner, who continues to be a top producer with three goals and 16 points in 21 games, leads the entire NHL in Corsi, with his team controlling 65.84% of the chances in his ice time.
That comes out to a 345-179 difference.
His expected results are even better, with a 66.89 expected goal percentage, but his actual are even better than that, with a 74.19 goals for percentage.
6. Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven: Dominating
Last season, Jackson Blake ended the year with 22 goals and 53 points and Logan Stankoven ended the year with 21 goals and 44 points.
The pair are now on pace for 24 goals and 84 points and 44 goals and 80 points respectively.
The two have been some of the best players in the league night in and night out, with dominant 5v5 results.
Now paired alongside Nikolaj Ehlers, the line has been one of the best in the league, having the best chance share (65.7%) in their minutes and the second best expected goals for percentage (70.2%) and actual goals for percentage (92.3%).
7. Blueline Top-Four = Consistency
Only one NHL defensive pair has played more minutes together this season than either of the Canes' top two, which both are averaging north of 320 5v5 minutes.
Sean Walker and K'Andre Miller lead the entire league in chance share (60.83%) with Jalen Chatfield and Jaccob Slavin coming in second (56.19%).
Both pairs are generating more goals than they're allowing as well (both are nearly 60% in terms of goals for) and both are in the top-10 for high-danger chance share as well.
It's that sort of consistency that has kept the Canes at the top of the standings this year.
8. Finland
The Carolina Hurricanes took care of business during the NHL Global Series, whooping the Seattle Kraken for two straight games in Helsinki, Finland.
Carolina won 4-1 and 5-1 in those games and are now the only team in NHL history to win each of their first four international games (the Canes went 2-0 in 2010 in Helsinki as well).
Nikolaj Ehlers led all scorers in that span with five points and now ranks fifth all-time in international scoring too.
All three of the Canes' Finns made their way onto the scoresheet too and all around it was an excellent and successful trip for the team.
9. Top Line William Carrier
When Will Carrier was first slotted onto the top line alongside Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho, no one probably thought that it would last more than maybe a game or two.
However, he's been up there for nearly 20 games now and the results have been outstanding.
Both Svechnikov and Aho are point-per-game players and Carrier is on the verge of setting a new career high in assists too.
The trio has been one of the league's best in terms of 5v5 chance share and they've outscored opponents 12-7 in their minutes as well.
10. Jesperi Kotkaniemi Bests Last Year's Numbers
Last year was perhaps one of the worst for Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
The Finnish centerman played just 42 games, registering two goals and nine points in that span, and didn't play at all in the postseason.
However, he got his name on the Cup and perhaps that helped infuse him with a little more energy this year.
He didn't play right away, but injuries helped get him back into the lineup and he produced very well, with five goals and 11 points in 19 games.
Kotkaniemi still is in and out of the lineup, but it has to be good for his confidence to finally see some consistent production again.
11. Seth Jarvis Quietly Plugging Away
Seth Jarvis wasn't out for as long as many had feared for his offseason shoulder surgery and after missing just 11 games, he slotted back into the lineup.
And after scoring a highlight reel goal in his return game in Edmonton, he's quietly continued to carve out points, just shy of point-per-game pace (9pts in 10gp).
That's with playing solely in the bottom-six so far and having only PP2 time.
It's incredibly impressive production for A) coming off of a major injury and B) not getting prime linemates and opportunities.
A good sign for when he finally gets back into the spots he belongs.
12. Mark Jankowski's Career Scoring Pace
Coming into this year, Mark Jankowski's career high in goals was 17, set in his first year in the NHL.
He hit 11 last year in 68 games with the Hurricanes, the year before he had eight in 19 games after coming over at the deadline.
Now, he's on a 40 goal scoring pace, with 10 goals in 17 games.
Jangretzky season?
13. Power Play Clicking
The Hurricanes boast a top-10 power play so far through 21 games, ranking eighth currently with a 25.4% success rate.
The Canes have scored a total of 18 power play goals and they are one of just six teams to have not allowed a shorthanded goal against.
Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov lead the power play scoring with five goals on the man advantage each and Nikolaj Ehlers' 10 power play points pace the team.
Only three of the team's total power play goals have been scored by the second unit.
Carolina has yet to score on a two-man advantage this year despite playing over five minutes in that situation state.
14. Penalty Kill Kicking
Despite losing multiple top penalty killers throughout the first quarter, Carolina still has a top-5 penalty kill, with a 85.9% success rate.
The Hurricanes have allowed just nine power play goals against in 64 shorthanded scenarios, while scoring three times shorthanded themselves.
Carolina has been pretty good about discipline, spending just 5:01 per game in the box, which ranks 19th in the league.
15. Juuso Valimaki's Emergence
It's been a big year for Juuso Valimaki who made his way back into the league after nearly two years out of it.
He had a big year in the AHL last year after being traded midseason and even though he didn't make this team out of camp, he showed well, earned a callup and showed well in his games.
He has three goals and four points in nine appearances this year and leapfrogged Mike Reilly in the depth charts, seemingly meaning he'll be with the team for probably the rest of the year.
16. Miscellaneous Leaders
- Hits - Will Carrier (60)
- Blocks - Jaccob Slavin (45)
- Faceoff Win Percentage - Jordan Staal (57.4%)
- Shots on Goal - Andrei Svechnikov (63)
- Shot Attempts - Sebastian Aho (125)
- Penalty Minutes - Sean Walker (18)
17. Shot Differential
As has been expected, the Carolina Hurricanes are the league's best team in terms of shot differential.
They lead the league in shots per game (33.3) and shots against (21.5).
Experience Hurricanes hockey.
18. Total Scoring
No team has scored more goals per game than Carolina has this season (4.14).
In fact, no team is even above four goals per game other than Carolina.
Their depth scoring has been a sight to behold, with no team having more double-digit goal scorers nor 20-points producers than them.
19. Second Period Scoring
And by far the team's best period this season has been their second, with 38 total goals scored in the middle frame.
They've scored 23 in the first and 25 in the third, but they are outpacing those totals something crazy in the second.
In fairness, they're allowing the most goals in the second too (16), but it isn't any more really than the first (12) or third (11).
20. Scoring First
The Hurricanes are also nearly undefeated whenever they get on the board first.
The Canes are 13-1-0 when scoring first, with their only loss coming on the road in Calgary.
They're undefeated when leading after the first period (8-0-0) and have collected at least a point in every game they've led after two (10-0-1).
21. Road Warriors
In fact, the Hurricanes have been an unstoppable force on the road this year too, with a 9-2-1 total record in away games.
That's the second best point percentage in the league for road games and they're averaging four goals per game on the road too.
No matter the arena, the Hurricanes have shown up this year and they'll hope to keep that momentum going into the remainder of the year.
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