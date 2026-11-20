Last year was perhaps one of the worst for Jesperi Kotkaniemi.



The Finnish centerman played just 42 games, registering two goals and nine points in that span, and didn't play at all in the postseason.



However, he got his name on the Cup and perhaps that helped infuse him with a little more energy this year.



He didn't play right away, but injuries helped get him back into the lineup and he produced very well, with five goals and 11 points in 19 games.



Kotkaniemi still is in and out of the lineup, but it has to be good for his confidence to finally see some consistent production again.