Hurricanes Flip Script On Capitals; Extend Win Streak To Six

The loss of Jordan Staal isn't a small one for the Hurricanes.



The veteran captain is an integral part of the team's identity from his role as a shutdown center, to the heavy game he plays, to the faceoff wins, to his spot on the top power play and penalty kill.



He does everything for Carolina and there's really no replacing that impact.



However, Mark Jankowski is doing his best to fill those big shoes.



"Conn Smythe shoes to fill," Jankowski said. "We fill that by committee. Not one guy is going to do what Jordo can do, and obviously, it's a big loss for us on and off the ice."



Jankowski is slotting in as the third line center alongside Nikolaj Ehlers and Jordan Martinook, taking shifts on the top penalty kill (he led all forwards in shorthanded ice time on Tuesday) and was out there for the final defensive zone faceoff with the team defending a one-goal lead.



He's getting trusted with a big boost in responsibilities and so far, he's been handling them admirably.



"You talk about making the most of your opportunity," Brind'Amour said. "I feel like this guy just from Day 1, he said, "Okay. It's a new team," and kind of reinvented himself a little bit. He's done nothing but play well. It's nice to see guys who actually get that chance take advantage of it and we need it obviously with who we've got out of the lineup."



Oh and on top of all that, he's also scored five goals in five straight games.



"I've gotten a few that have gone past the goalie," Jankowski said. "A lot of these goals, my linemates are making great plays, and I’ve just got the job to put it in."