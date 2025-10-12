Hurricanes Get Second Chance, Pull Reversal On Flyers In Overtime

The Carolina Hurricanes subsequently lost and then won by a 4-3 final score Saturday night at Lenovo Center in what was a roller coaster of a game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

It was a back-and-forth affair all night between Carolina and a scrappy Flyers squad, but in the end, it was the Canes who had the last laugh.

The Flyers and most of the 18,000+ fans in Lenovo Center thought the game ended on Bobby Brink shot into a yawning cage 4:06 into the extra frame, but a call down from Toronto decided that Travis Sanheim had made enough contact with Frederik Andersen to prevent him from playing his position.

Goalie interference had gone Carolina's way.

"I didn't know which way that was gonna end up going," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I mean, he clearly runs into him. Does interfere I guess by the letter of the law. That's the rule, so I'm glad they upheld it on that one."

'It Wasn't Pretty': Logan Stankoven, Jordan Staal, Seth Jarvis, Rod Brind'Amour On Roller Coaster OT Win

The Carolina Hurricanes subsequently lost and then won their second game of the season Saturday night at Lenovo Center as a waived off overtime goal against gave them enough life for an OT score themselves.

The Canes had gotten a second chance and they didn't squander it as 37 seconds of game time later, Seth Jarvis blasted one past Sam Ersson to keep the Hurricanes perfect on the season.

The game wasn't pretty by any measure (outside of the Jordan Staal line being absolutely awesome once again), but the talent disparity between the two teams was evident enough to push Carolina over the finish line.

The Hurricanes actually had a solid opening period, holding the Flyers to just six shots on goal and without one entirely for the first 11:12 of game time, but an unfortunate bounce put them in an early hole.

"That was a tough break, but that's what happens,' Brind'Amour said. "Went off the glass, should have came all the way around and all of a sudden its right in front to a guy. That's a tough break. But I liked our first period. I thought it was actually pretty good, might have been our best period and we were down. That's the way hockey goes. Just have to move on."

And the Canes did move on, as the team responded quickly to start the second period with the new second line getting Carolina on the board.

Alexander Nikishin put a puck hard up the boards, which Logan Stankoven picked up off the wing and then got it over to Jackson Blake to do the rest.

A filthy toe drag around Egor Zamula later, the puck was loose in the crease and Stankoven was there to tuck it in.

"Not all of them are pretty, so you just have to stop at the net and sometimes pucks bounce your way," Stankoven said. "It was nice to pop one in and get on the board.

"[Blake's] very skilled and makes so many great plays and draws so many penalties. So I just try to find some open ice and let him do his thing and try to support him any way I can."

Philadelphia would answer back with Brink scoring from the slot off of some poor defensive efforts by Carolina, but so too did the Hurricanes once again.

Eric Robinson picked off a pass high in the zone and then got on his wheels. He raced into the offensive zone and then sauced a pass across to Taylor Hall for his second goal in as many games.

"I have to find more ice time for those guys," Brind'Amour said. "Just the way the matchups were, that's something I'm gonna have to figure out because they were good tonight."

The Canes would then grab their first lead late into the second period as captain Jordan Staal finished off a nice Jordan Martinook feed.

"I've been telling him I'm wide-open backdoor for years, so he finally found me," Staal joked.

The Hurricanes did a good job holding the lead from there, but the team eventually faltered deep into the third period as Travis Sanheim rivaled one past Andersen with just four minutes remaining.

Once again, it was the team's top line that was on the ice for the equalizer against and really they hadn't played well at all throughout the game, but just like in the season opener, they where the ones to seal the win for Carolina and get their redemption.

"It's always about that next shift," Brind'Amour said. "Kind of commented on that after the game. Like, that's done, now let's go. Jarvy and Seabass obviously connected there and got us the win. You're gonna have those games, have those shifts, but it's always about the next one."

"Obviously you have to learn from your mistakes again, I hate that I have to keep saying that, but yeah, just cleaning it up and not letting that stuff happen because that game probably shouldn't have gone to overtime," Jarvis, who has three goals in two games, said. "We should have won in regulation, but like I said last game, I got a chance to redeem myself and I did."

It wasn't all good news Saturday though as top defenseman Jaccob Slavin appeared to have suffered an injury during the third period.

Slavin, who was dealing with an injured knee over the summer, missed a few shifts toward the end of the third period and came out onto the ice a few times during stoppages, flexing his right leg.

Brind'Amour stated after the game that the veteran blueliner "came up a little gimpy" after a play and was getting looked at and that the team would know more on his status on Monday.

The team will now prepare to head out for a six-game, two-week road trip, starting with a Tuesday night game in San Jose.

