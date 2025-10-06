Hurricanes Team President Doug Warf Resigns

Carolina Hurricanes team president Doug Warf has resigned from his position per the team.

Warf had been in the role for a little over a year, having taken over after the departure of Don Waddell in July of 2024.



Warf was a visible member of the upper brass and was heavily involved in the day-to-day operations and fan engagement.

“Doug has a passion for the Hurricanes and our market, and we’re grateful for his time with the organization,” said team owner Tom Dundon in a press release. “I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Warf had re-joined the organization too after having previously worked for the Hurricanes from 2000-2017, working his way all the way up to Vice President of Marketing.

The team stated that Warf left to "pursue new opportunities."

“I appreciate all that Tom is doing for our area, specifically for the team that I love, and I’ve been grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it,” Warf said in a press release. “I’m proud of everything we accomplished over the past year off the ice, and I truly enjoyed working with Brian Fork, Eric Tulsky, Rod Brind’Amour and the rest of the team’s leadership.”

The resignation comes out of left field and the timing of it all feels strange, with opening night just three days away.

NHL Insider David Pagnotta also added a bit more fuel to the fire, stated that sources told him there was "a difference in alignment" between Warf and Dundon.

Whatever the reason, it's certainly a blow to the Hurricanes' brand as Warf was a creative, caring and passionate figure.

