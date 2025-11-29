'I Still Believe Every Shot Should Go In': Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook, Brandon Bussi On Hat Trick, Win Over Winnipeg

The Carolina Hurricanes were in a tight game with the Winnipeg Jets Friday night at Lenovo Center until the team burst open the flood gates with a four-goal third period to boost the team to a 5-1 win.

Seth Jarvis scores a hat trick against his hometown team and Brandon Bussi stopped 12 shots in the win.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Bussi, Jarvis and Jordan Martinook spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On Brandon Bussi's shorthanded save on Kyle Connor: It was the biggest play of the game. We could have been down and things then might have been different, but I thought that was the turning point for us. We were able to not have to change anything. We were playing fine and then obviously the floodgates kind of opened. That was definitely the play of the game.



On the team's third line: We all know we're missing a big piece there, but I thought that goal, that shift was reminiscent of how they do it when Jordo's in there. Janker made a great play and obviously it was a great shot, but it doesn't happen if Will doesn't get to the net. So it was all three of them contributing there and that was obviously a huge goal.



On the guys finally seeing pucks going in: I think it alleviates a lot of stress. Because we've been playing well. One bad game here and that was in Buffalo - I didn't love it - but the rest have been good hockey. Tonight again, we hit a few posts again. It's easy to get discouraged when it's not working, but these guys stuck with it and we got rewarded, finally.



On Brandon Bussi: It's not easy. Not knowing when your next start is. Since he's arrived on the scene, that's kind of what it's been. Nothing but a great attitude and really, at the end of the day, every start has been solid. That's exactly what you need. Tonight obviously wasn't a lot of work, but when we needed a save, that's kind of, for me, that's the play of the game. He's been great.



On Seth Jarvis' goal scoring uptick: I think it's him understanding to not always look off. I mean, he's the scorer on that line, for me. I mean, Svech is too, but if you get the opportunity, he's got a great shot as we know. Sometimes you have to be a little more selfish with the puck around the net and I think that's his outlook right now. Obviously he was good tonight.



On Shayne Gostisbehere's pass to Jarvis on his first goal: There were a couple tonight from our D. I think Key had the same kind of pass on the last goal. Those are the kinds of players that make those special plays. It's funny because it hasn't translated on the power play this year, but it's the way they think the game. They're always looking. They don't need to stare at a guy to pass it. They have the ability to no-look and know where openings are. Obviously Ghost has been doing that his whole career.



On if Alexander Nikishin seeing a puck go in again can be a boost for him: Hopefully. I thought his game was better. We understand his offensive abilities with the puck are very good. We know that. The learning curve is on the defensive side of things and that's gonna take some time. And there is a language thing and I keep bringing that up because there is so much teaching in this game now. So that's still going to take a little time, but I think he's getting better. Again, I think the goals... they give you a little relief. They make you feel good. It doesn't necessarily mean you're playing good or bad, but it does make you leave the rink feeling better about your game.

Brandon Bussi

On hearing the fans chant his name: It's awesome. Anytime you can come up with a big save for your team, it feels good. I thought we did a really good job defensively. Disrupting a lot of their plays, a lot of sticks on shots, passes. Lowered their volume. Overall, a good win for us.



On staying in the game despite not seeing many shots: It's just onto the next. You never know, as a goalie, when that moment will be, if there will be a moment for a big play or something, you know, something crazy happening. So just mentally staying with it. You never know.



On his shorthanded save on Kyle Connor: A good move. I think I got a pretty good plant on my back leg there to keep myself from shifting over, but felt good.



On if he can feel the momentum building in his game: Yeah. It's hard to win in this league. There's a lot of great talent out there. 6-1 is more of a reflection on the team than one individual. But overall, pretty pumped.



On staying fresh and ready for his opportunities: Working hard in practice. I think it's actually a good balance of off days, getting your rest and mentally getting away from it and then when you get to the rink, now you're fully mentally there and ready on the ice. You don't know when your next opportunity will be.



On his Thanksgiving: It was good. It was fun to be home for it. Me and my fiancée, just the two of us had our first Thanksgiving together, so it was pretty cool and special.

Seth Jarvis

On if he ever dreamed of scoring a hat trick with the Jets: Yeah, probably playing with them. But you know, it almost feels better doing it against them.



On Shayne Gostisbehere's assist on his first goal: Oh, geez. When he has the puck, I'm just trying to get open. I know he'll find me. His pass was elite, Key's pass was great and even Svechy's flip was perfect. I was really getting setup tonight.



On reaching the 15 goal milestone in just 24 games: I've just been focused on shooting pucks more. I think just putting pucks to the net. My confidence really hasn't waivered and I still believe every shot should go in. It's been that way all season and hopefully it continues.



On Brandon Bussi's shorthanded save on Kyle Connor: Incredible. He played great all game. I think he didn't get tested a lot, but when he did, he was making big saves and that one was massive for our confidence and to keep us in the game like that was huge.



On Bussi making his mark on the league: I think they know who he is now. He's been electric. He's the best guy. No one I'm happier for.



On the four-goal period boosting the team's confidence: It's huge. I think everyone contributed and everyone contributed. Good chances all over the ice for us and to have a game like this where we capitalized was big for us.

Jordan Martinook

On the third period push: I think we were just sticking with it. We got away from what we were doing good in the first, a little bit in the second. We gave them some life there and then in the third, I think everyone just made a conscious effort to get back to what was making us successful. I just felt like that third period was good, typical Canes hockey, which usually results in good things.



On Seth Jarvis: Jarv, that's cool. A hat trick against your hometown team. He's been a stud all year and - I'm using big words today - that personifies it today.



On Jarvis' goal scoring uptick: It's no surprise. We've seen it for years. He's a gifted goal scorer. So whenever he gets a chance around the net, usually good things happen. Just super happy for him. He's an incredible ki.. incredible guy. Almost said kid, but he's a guy. And he's just a great teammate and a great guy to be around. He leads us usually every night.



On his line: You also have to tip your cap to Fishy and Jarv and Svech. They were matched up against Scheifele's line all night and they did a great job. I think for me and Will, it was... and Janks. He's kind of fit in seamlessly. It was just getting back to what makes us successful. Getting in on the forecheck and playing hard. Obviously being defensively aware most of the time. Just happy to contribute. A big two points for us.



On his goal: It's been tough sledding. I feel like I go through highs and lows and it's been a little bit of a low, so I'll take that. I was calling for it. I wanted it and he saw me. Happy to get that one. Kids are here too, so it's good to get one.

