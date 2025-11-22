Seth Jarvis Continuing To Climb Franchise Record Book

Seth Jarvis is truly a special player.

The 23-year-old forward is only just getting into his fifth career season, but he's already been making his marks all over the record books.

Last night, against his hometown Winnipeg Jets, the Carolina Hurricanes star scored his 10th career shorthanded goal and moved into a tie for fourth all-time in franchise history for shorthanded tallies.

And tie is actually with Jarvis' current head coach Rod Brind'Amour, who scored 10 shorthanded goals for the franchise across his 10 seasons in Carolina.

But Jarvis did it in 369 fewer games.

He now only trails Dave Tippett (11), Eric Staal (16) and teammate Sebastian Aho (20) for the top spots in the record books.

Last season, he also tied the franchise record for most shorthanded goals in a season (5) with former Cane and current Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams.

The high-energy forward is such a tremendous player and plays such a strong two-way game and I think he has a real shot of holding a few records before his time in the league is done.

