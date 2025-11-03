Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface

It's only been 11 games, but it feels safe to say that the Carolina Hurricanes have struck gold with their Russian rookie.

After years of waiting and building hype, it feels like everybody's astronomical expectations for 2020 third-round pick Alexander Nikishin are being affirmed every night when he steps out onto the ice.

Because Nikishin has just simply been tremendous for Carolina.

With two goals and six points in 11 games, Nikishin is second amongst Canes defensemen behind only Shayne Gostisbehere (7) and ranks third amongst all rookie blueliners.

The Russian defender has also been on the ice for 14 goals (the most by any Hurricanes defenseman) and only six goals against and he controls a 53.70 CF% and 50 xGF%, despite logging heavy, top-four minutes already as a rookie.

"I think he's understanding — and there's still a ways to go — how hard you have to play in this league, for every shift, during your shift," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Once he really understands that, you're going to really see his game take off because it's coming."

Already, the Canes have been leaning on the former KHL superstar, with him logging over 20 minutes of game time in six of his last seven outings due to the injuries to Carolina's blueline.

But he's earned those minutes and has been handling them tremendously well for a player with less than 20 games of NHL experience under his belt.

"He's been noticeable in a real positive way," Brind'Amour said.

Nikishin has also been averaging 1:34 of penalty kill time per game and has been on the ice for just one goal against, but also one shorthanded goal.

Brind'Amour also has the Russian working with the second power play grouping, but with the team's lack of opportunities on the man advantage over the last three games, he hasn't yet been able to showcase his skills there.

While it may take some time for him to fully grasp the Hurricanes' systems and NHL speed, it's clear that Nikishin already has the physical toolkit to be a true game breaker.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman leads the Hurricanes in hits on the year and in fact, is tied for the fourth most amongst all NHL defensemen in hits (34).

He also holds the top two hardest shots on the team according to NHL Edge, with a 98.97 (which is also the fifth hardest shot recorded this season amongst all players around the league) and 96.08 mph slapshot.

His skating has also been pretty good for a big guy, with an 85th percentile max skating speed (22.20mph) and being in the 90th percentile for speed bursts over 20mph (15).

"That's a great physical specimen back there," said current partner Sean Walker. "A great piece that we've added with such a big, powerful body that can skate well and make great plays."

To top it all off, he has some snarl to his game too, standing up for teammates on multiple occasions.

"I like that sandpaper that he has," Brind'Amour said. "I think there's a lot more in there too. I think he's trying to figure that out too, how that all works."

What's crazy though, is that Brind'Amour feels that Nikishin is just scratching the surface.

"There's a lot to like, but I think he's just getting by on raw talent versus the actual structural stuff that we have to shore up," Brind'Amour said. "There's still some things that are not great in a sense of, 'Okay, you need to be here or there,' or just reading the play. It'll come and it is coming, it's getting better and better the more we work with him, but it's not an easy position to walk into and then ask a kid to basically be playing top-four minutes right off the hop. That's a ton to ask and he's done a great job, he'll just get better as he goes.

"He's an older kid, so that's good, but he's coming from a different league. It's not the same. Yeah, there's talent and size, but it's the pace and the intensity of each shift. It's night and day. I think he's figuring that out."

Nikishin is already cementing himself as a top defensemen for the Hurricanes and if still has as much room to grow as his coach says, then the rest of the league better watch out.

"He plays well, has points, good ice time," said teammate and fellow countryman Pyotr Kochetkov. "I really like how he's played and adapted to the system. He's gotten better every day and he's very good for this organization now and in the future"

