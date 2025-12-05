'I Still Feel Like I Got My Game': Frederik Andersen, Jordan Staal, Rod Brind'Amour On Loss To Maple Leafs

The Carolina Hurricanes fell 5-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night at Lenovo Center.

The Canes surrendered a goal on the first shot of the game less than a minute in and it was just an uphill battle from there that they never came back from.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with captain Jordan Staal and goaltender Frederik Andersen spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On Frederik Andersen struggling to find those key saves: Yeah... I mean, that's tough because you don't really fault him on the goals. There were only a handful of really good, quality chances, they were just able to capitalize. I mean, that's what they do. That's a great team offensively. I think the second one was just a tough one. There was nothing you can do about it. Just a bad bounce totally and now we're down two. They did a real nice job hunkering in and didn't have to open it up and when we tried to, they capitalized.



On Andersen being on a six-game losing streak: I mean... I don't know... Their goalie played really well, so like I said, I don't blame Freddie for the goals. It's just what it was. Their guy had a good game. For two periods, he kept their team in it. I think the game came down to that we didn't capitalize on our chances. That's the difference really.



On if he feels that Jackson Blake is trying to do too much at times: All those guys, they try so hard and they care so much. Yeah, it's eating them up a little, but they're still getting their opportunities and they're very, very impactful in the game. I mean, he had a few good looks tonight... it'll come for him.



On if the team just simply lacked a spark tonight: Well, I think when you start right away and you're down, it's just tough. You're ready to go and the first one goes in from a weird bounce, then it's just an uphill battle right from the start.



On the power play: It's one game and actually the power play was actually good. We got in on every entry, we had some good looks, it's just, again, we whiffed on literally all of the grade-A chances. We have to capitalize on our chances. That's really the story tonight for me.

Jordan Staal

On the game: I don't think we played bad, but we didn't play great. We made a couple mistakes and it was in the back of our net. The one off of the stanchion hurt and there were a couple of other ones that just didn't really go our way. I think we had opportunities to get life. Our power play could have gotten us going a little bit and I think there were a few other opportunities to get going and get some momentum in this building, which we love to play in and do, but it just really didn't... there was no spark tonight.



On Frederik Andersen: Freddie was fine. I mean, there was a terrible bounce on the one, a couple of other ones, but I think we have to score more than one to win games. We didn't help him much either.



On the early goals against as of late: It's never easy coming back in this league. You want to have a good start in every game and get rolling, especially in your own building. Those are little momentum killers, hurts the fans' momentum as well and our momentum. But we're a team and we have to dig him out and play better for Freddie, for sure.



On if he feels that guys were passing a bit too much tonight: I don't know. We were on the forecheck. We're getting pucks back and we're playing in their end. I think there were a few too many passes in the zone, but the way they play, they do a great job of staying in lanes and they blocked a ton of shots. It's a bit difficult to try and get pucks through and create that spin-cycle momentum that we're used to playing. We have to find ways to get pucks to the net and be there too. I think our forwards did a terrible job really of just being in front of the goalie. Our D are looking up and there's maybe a lane, but there's nobody in front and so it's a useless shot anyway. We probably did overpass it a few too many times though.



On getting tossed out of the faceoff circle on the power play: It is what it is. Obviously I want to be out there and I want to win them. So I got a little aggressive probably on a few of them. Fishy bailed me out on the one and I thought we had a couple looks. But I could be better in that spot and hopefully I keep getting the chance to be out there with those guys.

Frederik Andersen

On if it's been tough to find confidence and settle into games recently: Yeah. I mean, that's not really what you're looking for to start a game, a couple bounces like that. Yeah, it's difficult. Just trying to stay with it and know that things will turn. It's a funny game. So... yeah. You have to stick with it.



On if anything feels different or more challenging at all: I mean, the way I look at it, I've played worse hockey and had better numbers. It doesn't look good and obviously we're not getting the wins with me in net lately, but I still feel like I got my game. Maybe not perfectly where I want it, but like I've said, I've had worse stretches where things have looked better and gotten more wins. That's how I look at it and try to be positive and move on.



On if he feels like he hasn't really gotten any lucky breaks as of late: Yeah.



On if he feels things aren't bouncing his way on the recent losing streak: Again, I try not to look at that stuff too much. I try to focus on what I can control and try to work my way out of it in practice. Again, tried to have a good third after some tough bounces.

