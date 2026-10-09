'It Was A Fun Night': Logan Stankoven, Andrei Svechnikov, Sean Walker, Rod Brind'Amour On Goal Scoring Bonanza

On his first professional hat trick: It feels awesome. I think it's just the preparation and work I've done over the summers. Each year I try to come back and just be a bit more of a better version of myself. I think goal scoring and finishing is something that's not easy to do in this league, so I'm going to continue to try and work on that. Some great plays by my linemates as well, so it was a fun night.



On being a consistent goal scorer: I think a lot of it is just confidence and preparation as well, but I think it's a hard league and you're not going to be able to score every night. There's a lot of good teams in this league. There's no slouches. So I think it's just confidence and sticking to my little details that I do. Eventually the chances will come if all three of the linemates are working toward the same goal.



On what was going through his mind when he scored that third goal: Obviously very excited. Hat tricks are hard to come by and I don't think I've had one since junior hockey, so it was nice to see that one go in. Just a great play by Hallsy. It was a fun night overall.



On scoring in three different situations (shorthanded, power play and even strength): I want to be a more versatile player and I think being able to get the opportunity to penalty kill now is awesome. I'm still learning and trying to grow and just try to be a sponge because there's so much you can learn whether it's watching video or just going through reps in practice. It's nice to be out there in different situations and cash in.



On going from his goal droughts last year to now: I think it's just growth as a player and as a person. It's the little things you do away from the rink. Taking care of your body and making sure you're getting enough rest because it is a long year. I think it was tough sledding up until the Olympic break there and then we kind of started to roll and our line got better and better. That's what we want to do again this year.



On giving the home fans something to cheer about: It's great when you can win at home. These people pay hard earned money to come out and cheer us on and support us and so we just want to give it our all and leave it all out there for them.



On if the team has fully shaken off the rust: I think so. I think maybe it was just the shorter preseason, I'm not going to make any excuses. We weren't at our best in the first two games and I think the last few games and tonight showed that we were getting better and better. It's nice to see everyone contributing and everything's kind of flowing. It's great to see.



On reaching 100 NHL points: I didn't really realize it until a couple of days ago. Then I was like, 'Oh wow. I'm pretty close,' Honestly, it didn't even key in tonight when I scored the third one that that was 100, but it's awesome. Hopefully a lot more to come.



On if we can now expect more hat tricks from him after getting the first out of the way: I hope so. Like I said, you don't focus on the big picture. It's just one shift at a time and focusing on details, being good in my own zone and I think with the skill that our line has, if we're all on the same page, things will eventually open up for us.