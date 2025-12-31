'It Was Not A Good Effort, That Was Clear': Rod Brind'Amour, Mark Jankowski On Blowout Loss To Penguins

The Carolina Hurricanes were embarrassed Tuesday night in Pittsburgh as the team lost 5-1 in what was a pitiful outing.

Frederik Andersen lost his eighth game in a row as the Canes continuously made costly mistake after costly mistake.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Mark Jankowski spoke with the media in Pittsburgh. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: It was the type of game where you knew we were dragging. We needed to get off to a good start and then when we didn't, we were just behind the 8-ball and we never got rolling. Then it was tough sledding. It was not a good effort, that's clear. Don't have to watch that again. But obviously you can't play in the NHL and win playing like that. We needed to get off to a better start. That might have given us some life, but we were flat again tonight.



On the play in front of Frederik Andersen: It was lackluster. It's not the way we have to play. We had a couple of guys, early, that were just not engaged and just gave them some easy looks and they ended up in the back of our net. Pittsburgh played a good game, give them credit, but it was a pretty easy game.



On if it was a mental challenge: It is a mindset. You have to get ready to play and we know it's a hard game you have to play to be successful and certainly our team. It's not like we're going to go up and down and score 10 goals. You have to do it the right way and I thought we were just looking for the easy way tonight and that's just not gonna happen.

Mark Jankowski

On the game: Just wasn't good enough all around. Right from the start, first period, we let them kind of control the play, get a power play goal there and we just didn't come ready to play. That's on us. All of us in the locker room, we have to do a better job.



On the conversations between players: We demand a lot out of ourselves and every single guy in this room can look in the mirror tonight and say they could have done a better job. It's all 20 of us and were just trying to get each other going on the bench and stuff like that.



On the schedule challenges this season: We have to be ready for the games. Every single team in this league is going through the exact same thing as us. It's not just us. You can say the schedule's hard and travel and this and that, but literally every single other team is doing the exact same thing. We have to just make sure we're ready to go for every game.



On the difficulty of recovering after a start like that: You can do it. Obviously that first period was not up to our standard and it showed on the scoreboard. Good teams are able to stick to their game plan, play a disciplined game and come back and we just unfortunately didn't do that tonight. I know that the guys in this locker room, we have the ability to come back in any game and to start games on time as well.

