'It Wasn't Pretty': Logan Stankoven, Jordan Staal, Seth Jarvis, Rod Brind'Amour On Roller Coaster OT Win

The Carolina Hurricanes subsequently lost and then won their second game of the season Saturday night at Lenovo Center as a waived off overtime goal against gave them enough life for an OT score themselves.

Seth Jarvis scored the late winner, elevating a Hurricanes team to victory after a bit of a sloppy outing.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, along with Jarvis, Logan Stankoven and Jordan Staal spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the getting a goaltender interference call to go their way: Yeah, that was nice to see. I mean... we can discuss it, not discuss it, it was probably something... I didn't know which way that was gonna end up going. I mean, he clearly runs into him. Does interfere I guess by the letter of the law. That's the rule, so I'm glad they upheld it on that one.



On Jaccob Slavin: He's getting looked at. We'll know more on his status Monday, but he came up a little gimpy. Hopefully it's nothing.



On not being enthused with the way things were going in the second period: There were a few guys who didn't have their best tonight. That was obvious. So that's kind of what I was referring to. I thought the Staal line was great. Just every shift, they were all over it. But, we can't just rely on those guys to play well every night. That was kind of what I was getting at.



On Taylor Hall and Eric Robinson once again getting on the scoresheet: Robbie's been sensational, really. I have to find more ice time for those guys. Just the way the matchups were, that's something I'm gonna have to figure out because they were good tonight, those two especially.



On the Aho line giving up the equalizing goal, but then redeeming themselves in OT: It's always about that next shift. Kind of commented on that after the game. Like, that's done, now let's go. Jarvy and Seabass obviously connected there and got us the win. You're gonna have those games, have those shifts, but it's always about the next one.



On how he feels the Stankoven line is coming along: They've certainly had a lot of opportunities. So I've liked it. There's a lot of talent there. The combination of Svech, with the size and kind of being a different play to the other two, hopefully that will be something that really starts connecting.



On winning their two home games before a long road trip: You need it, right? You need it. You get off to a bad start and then we've got a tough road trip coming up. So it's nice to have those in the bank.



On the team's past success on the upcoming State Fair road trip: I think generally, we always feel good about our training camps and the way guys come in shape and understanding how we need to play. So maybe that carries over to the start when things are still kind of ramping up. I don't know.



On if getting two divisional wins is important: Well, it could be. They all count, but the division is the most important thing. Obviously finishing in the top is important, but the division is huge.



On the message after the first period, being down despite playing well: That was a tough break, but that's what happens. Went off the glass, should have came all the way around and all of a sudden its right in front to a guy. That's a tough break. But I liked our first period. I thought it was actually pretty good, might have been our best period and we were down. That's the way hockey goes. Just have to move on.



On the second power play unit seemingly clicking early: That power play opportunity in the third was very good. Both groups had I think three or four grade-A's right in there. That was our best power play of the night, but yeah. The other unit, they've actually been pretty solid almost every power play.

Logan Stankoven

On the keys to pushing through and getting the win: It wasn't pretty, but I think guys were just focused on their next shift and kind of put the pressure on them. At times, they pressed and we were kind of back on our heels, so we'll have to be better next game.



On the emotional swing of OT: Well, I was on the ice for it, so it was frustrating. It was just kind of a weird play because we were just all kind of backing up. It was like almost a 1-on-2 and when he went to shoot, it kind of went back toward and he kind of came across the net and basically the guy had a wide-open net. I didn't initially see the goaltender interference, but we dodged a bullet there.



On his goal: Not all of them are pretty, so you just have to stop at the net and sometimes pucks bounce your way. It was nice to pop one in and get on the board.



On Jackson Blake: He's very skilled and makes so many great plays and draws so many penalties. So I try to find some open ice and let him do his thing and try to support him any way I can.



On how he feels his line is coming along: I think we're progressing. Not at all a finished product yet and I think we can definitely just kind of simplify things and try and create some more zone time and grind time instead of just trying to create off the rush. Maybe turning a few too many pucks over too, so I think we can focus on that moving forward.



On the upcoming road trip: A lot of good teams out there. It's long, so have to start off on the right foot in California there and go from there.

Jordan Staal

On the game: I thought we obviously had a great start and we were down. I thought we did a great job of battling back into it and then it was just kind of 50/50 from there. Thought we had some scoring chances, but we gave up a lot too and we can't rely on Freddie all night, every night. He played great and kept us in it. Scrounging out two points is always nice still, but there's always room for improvement.



On being the team's most reliable line: I think it's part of our role, just being consistent. Hopefully when we're on and showing the way we want to play... Obviously not elite scorers on our line, but we're trying to create offense in the right way and give them nothing. That's been our motto for a while since Roddy took over and we've been trying to lead the way by example.



On Jordan Martinook's setup for his goal: I know, I've been telling him I'm wide-open backdoor for years, so he finally found me. Obviously our tendencies... we've been together for a long time and I kind of figured it was going to that area anyway and obviously it was fortunate to get off of my stick quick. But yeah, Marty played really, really well tonight. I thought he skated well when he needed to skate and made good plays and was in on the forecheck. Carrier as well. They made my job easy.



On getting a goaltender interference call to go their way: I got a little shocked there. Obviously he gave him a little bump, so we'll take that bounce. We haven't had too many of those.



On who's the one on the bench telling everyone not to leave the ice yet: I mean, Freddie was probably the biggest one. I didn't really see the play, the bump or anything like that from the bench, but Freddie was pretty adamant that the guy got a pretty good chunk of him. Enough of him to get it called back.



On the State Fair road trip: It's always a challenge, but it's also always fun getting on the road with the guys and getting to know each other, new guys especially. But I mean, you look at the lineup of teams, there's some really good teams coming up. We're going to have a big challenge, but it's a great identity trip and something we can build our identity and how we play. Nothing better than doing it on a big road trip.



On the biggest takeaways from the past two wins: I think we can still improve on a lot of things. Obviously we have some skill to find ways to win games if they're back and forth, but we have to find a way to win games where we give them no chance. That's the game we want to play. I think our consistent puck pressure and playing in their end is all things we have to get back to a little bit more. A little less back and forth, 50/50 games.

Seth Jarvis

On turning the emotions back on after the OT goal was overturned: Well we knew we got a second chance and that doesn't happen often. So I think everyone, right when we saw the replay, kind of thought that was what was going to happen, so just focused back in and tried to finish out the game strong. Thankfully we scored.



On the game: We had our spots. I think Jordo's line played really well. I think KK, Stank, those lines were good. Our line was lacking a little bit and I think that's what brought them back in the game. We have to be able to close them out. I mean, it's a work in progress. Only the second game of the year, but showed a lot of resilience which is good for our group.



On his line being a work in progress still: Yeah, finding chemistry, getting back into the swing of things. I think we can all play better, we all know that, we're all hungry to get better. It's just a matter of time before it starts clicking and really takes off.



On resetting after a goal against: Obviously you have to learn from your mistakes again, I hate that I have to keep saying that, but yeah, just cleaning it up and not letting that stuff happen because that game probably shouldn't have gone to overtime. We should have won in regulation, but like I said last game, I got a chance to redeem myself and I did.



On the upcoming road trip: Just have to be ready. It's a long time on the road. I think everyone is excited to get on the road. Haven't been on the road in a while, so just enjoy it but also know it's a business trip and that it's going to be a long two weeks, but I think we're ready for it.



On scoring three goals in two games: Scoring is always nice. It's nice that they're going in right now, but I just need to build on my overall game. There are steps I need to take. The goals will come. I know sometimes I won't score, but I'll play a better game than I did tonight. That's the big focus right now for me. Just making sure I'm putting my best foot forward every night.

