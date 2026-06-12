'It's Big Players Showing Up At Big Times': Andrei Svechnikov, Nikolaj Ehlers, Sean Walker, Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Brandon Bussi On Game 5 Win

On the team’s poise: To be honest, I didn't think we had a great first period, that's for sure. But then we kind of got our game going, I think, I don't know... poise, I'm not sure. I didn't like a lot of the stuff we were doing, at times, but I think the goalie, Bus, had a lot of poise. I think he looked pretty calm in there, and obviously played a great game for us.



On keeping his team focused with one more win to get: It's probably good to have a couple days in between, to be honest, because there's a lot going on now and it's not ideal. So we’ve got to get that all figured out and then get ready to play a game because we know how hard it's going to be and refocus. But I don't think it'll be too hard to focus this group.



On if this game was more akin to Hurricanes Hockey: After the first. You forgot to mention that. Even then, you look at that first period, who got us back into it? Jordo. So we could take a breath and be like, ‘All right, no damage done.’ I can't say enough about him.



On Jordan Staal scoring again: Massive, right? It's not necessarily that you're expecting him to put up those kind of numbers, but when he does, that’s an added bonus. And, I mean, he deserves it. He’s playing great, but we’ve got to get that one more still, and he knows it. He’ll have our group ready.



On playing a better second period: I get it. It doesn’t look great, but that’s how it's gone, that's for sure. But we don't really talk about it. I don't know how to really explain it. There's certain segments of the game that you’ve got to be better at. I think we needed to improve that during the second period, but the game itself, we’ve just got to keep playing the right way. I think we did that tonight in the second period and the third period.



On if his team is getting better as the series has gone on: I don't know. I liked our effort for sure and I hope we're getting better. I think there's certain areas of our game that are starting to look a lot like we need it to look. But I do think there's still another level that we're gonna need to get to to find that next one.



On Andrei Svechnikov bouncing back after a tough start to his season: We have conversations all the time, and Jeff (Daniels) works with him daily. We also had other pieces that were new, and we were fixing things around. I knew that he was not going to stay with that group for an extended period of time, but he got it going. And then the playoffs, here tonight, I hope this kickstarts him because we need him scoring goals, and that’s what he did tonight.



On Nikolaj Ehlers finding ways to contribute even though he said it was "his worst game of the playoffs": So that's the key, right? Everyone's going to have nights where you make some mistakes, but then he still had an impact on the game on a positive note. He causes the first [goal against] when he tosses it over the glass, but then who made the pass for Jordo’s goal. That was Fly. And then another great play on the power play. So he always seems to find a way to contribute, and that's a good mark on him. And yeah, I'm glad his dad's a hockey coach, so I can trust that he'll take care of the other stuff for me.



On if he felt he needed his “top guys” to be on the scoresheet: Kind of? But that hasn't really happened, and we're still here. So it doesn't necessarily have to be that way, but they have to have an impact in the game, whether it's on the scoresheet or doing other things. It certainly makes it a lot smoother if they’re scoring. It takes a lot of pressure off other guys to do that, and I guess that's what happened tonight.



On what it’s like to be in your late 30s and play as Jordan Staal has: It's a great question because the playoffs, until you've done it and actually lived it and been through, it's a massive grind, mentally and physically. You guys have to travel, you know how hard that is, and now, well now add doing this every night. So to do it at his age just says a lot about him. He’s our guy, and he's our warrior. I'm really happy for him. You guys are getting to see it. I got to see this for I don’t know how many years. Fourteen. Every day. So I’m very fortunate.



On seeing Sebastian Aho finally pot one this series: I thought he’s played really well. And again, to your point about getting on the score sheet, he knows he needs to do that. He's playing all the power plays, getting all that time to cash in. It doesn't mean you're not playing well. And he was doing, all playoffs, he’s done, I think, played really well. But man, if we can get that out of him, that's just a big bonus for our team.