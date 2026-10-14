'It's Next-Man-Up Mentality': Andrei Svechnikov, Jackson Blake, Mark Jankowski, Rod Brind'Amour On Comeback Win Over Capitals

On what turned the game: I give the guys credit. We were sluggish there to start and Washington was good, obviously. I thought Kooch kept us in it. That was a huge play there at 5v3. Close to a goal and able to survive that whole incident, which don't know how it should even be like that, but that's another discussion. Then I just thought after the intermission, we regrouped and the guys came out with a real good game after that.



On Mark Jankowski stepping up in Jordan Staal's absence: You talk about making the most of your opportunity. I feel like this guy just from Day 1, he said, "Okay. It's a new team," and kind of reinvented himself a little bit. He's done nothing but play well. It's nice to see guys who actually get that chance take advantage of it and we need it obviously with who we've got out of the lineup.



On Taylor Hall's status: Don't have [an update] yet, but that doesn't look good either. This is what happens in this league. You have to deal with it. That's the only thing you can do. Everyone goes through it, it's just tough when it kind of piles on.



On Andrei Svechnikov: He's been great. This is kind of the player that we all know he is capable of and we're just seeing it now for a long stretch to start the year. We've needed it, especially with the guys we have out. It's impressive.



On the flip from last time they played Washington: We have a high standard, so we expect to win every night and so when you don't, you're like "Eh." I wasn't disappointed. Those two teams we played at the start of the season are two of the better teams in the league and we were fine. We just didn't get the bounces. Tonight, we got a couple. I give the guys a lot of credit. They've been prepared and they know what it takes, especially with what's going on right now with all the guys out. We're finding ways to win and that's what you have to do.



On his confidence in the group: We're at a point where we're pretty confident in what works. We understand it. We also know when we down what works too. We can get back with our game. It's just a matter of getting to it, but it's not east. If it was easy, everybody would be doing it. It's hard, but our guys dug in tonight and we got big plays at right times from guys and that's also what you need.



On the little detail plays: That's what it's all about. I can, off the top of my head without even going through the game, count like five of those. Slavo on a 2-on-1, 3-on-1 breaks up a play, Will when two D fall right near the end of the period and backchecks to break up the breakaway. There's all these little things that creep in that could have been that we've been finding ways to not let it happen. That's just kind of from the effort these guys have been giving.



On Pyotr Kochetkov: There's another guy that we have a lot of high hopes for. Injuries and things have kind of hampered that a little, but the talent is there and we're certainly seeing it these last few games. That's the most important position. If we can get that play out of him, we'll be in good shape.



On Kochetkov going for the empty netter: We all [wanted him to go for it]. It's one of those special things. We saw one the other night. They don't happen very often. He has the ability to do it and it was the right time. You're up by a couple, so green light. It's all good.