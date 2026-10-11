'Just Played Hurricanes Hockey': Rod Brind'Amour, Sebastian Aho, Jordan Martinook On Win In Chicago

Carolina Hurricanes
272 Members•2,872 Posts
Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2026 1:21 PMPublished Oct 11, 2026 1:21 PM
Carolina’s depth scoring and a stunning shorthanded goal fueled a fourth straight victory, as Rod Brind’Amour and stars break down their recent surge.
The Carolina Hurricanes won their fourth straight game Saturday night, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.
It was a full team effort by the Hurricanes, with goals from players on all four lines.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Sebastian Aho spoke with the media in Chicago. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On the game: I thought for the first two periods we were playing pretty solid. It was a big goal at the end of the first. Janks makes a great play. I think we had one almost against us, got a save, and then we go down and score. Then I thought the second period was solid. Then kind of cruised from there. It was a good effort from pretty much everyone. I liked it.
On the win streak: When we're going, you can tell we're in sync, playing the right way. We gave up some chances here in the last 10 minutes because the game was out of hand and so you can see when it's out of sync what it looks like. It's just sticking to the game that these guys know how to play. Pretty successful with it.
On the shorthanded goal being a mental blow against the other team: It's probably a backbreaker. You're expecting to maybe get one and get back into the game and then it goes the other way and kind of deflates that group. Certainly, for us, it put us in a real good spot.
On Sebastian Aho's goal: It was a pretty nifty little play and the understanding too of the situation of the guy without a stick. That's just the hockey sense, right? And then obviously the shot to finish it off. That was a big point in the game.
Sebastian Aho
On his shorthanded goal: It was a heads up play by [K'Andre Miller] not just chucking the puck away. Obviously got a little lucky since the D-man didn't have a stick, right? But nonetheless, great play by Key and I was kind of looking for him to beat his guy, but it was just how it happened and I was able to pull a nice move and put the puck in the net.
On the shorthanded goal killing the other team's momentum: Obviously if you kill the penalty it gives you some momentum, but if you score on the PK, it gives you even more and takes some life out of the [other] team, for sure. But I thought we came ready to play. We were ready to play and I liked our first two periods. We were definitely playing the way we wanted and it was kind of waiting for that next chance to put the puck in the net because I thought we definitely had some looks even earlier. It was a good job by us.
On the chances from the slot: Obviously it depends a little bit on what kind of system they play, but you try to go out there and execute. I can only talk about my line. I thought Will and Svech were working hard down low and I was kind of more in the high slot area and they were able to find me and we were able to move the puck in the o-zone. We created definitely enough to score a 5v5 goal, but yeah, saving it.
On the mood in the locker room: It's good. I think we definitely, after the first couple games, we got to our game. Just play Hurricanes hockey and that usually gives you a chance to win. Just gotta keep on working.
Jordan Martinook
On the winning streak: I think just every single line is contributing. The D is playing some of the best hockey I think I've ever seen the group play together. They're tight on everything and the sticks are incredible. It's just been a real together group for the last little bit here and it's been fun to watch.
On the penalty kill: That's an unbelievable play by [Sebastian Aho]. I had a really good view of it from being in the penalty box. I think when a group has been together for a while, you're kind of in sync with each other. It obviously makes things a lot easier. The kill's been good. Power play is good. Special teams obviously can be... such a small margin for victories in this league and special teams can obviously help. So it's been big.
Recent Articles
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy