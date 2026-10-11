'Just Played Hurricanes Hockey': Rod Brind'Amour, Sebastian Aho, Jordan Martinook On Win In Chicago

On his shorthanded goal: It was a heads up play by [K'Andre Miller] not just chucking the puck away. Obviously got a little lucky since the D-man didn't have a stick, right? But nonetheless, great play by Key and I was kind of looking for him to beat his guy, but it was just how it happened and I was able to pull a nice move and put the puck in the net.



On the shorthanded goal killing the other team's momentum: Obviously if you kill the penalty it gives you some momentum, but if you score on the PK, it gives you even more and takes some life out of the [other] team, for sure. But I thought we came ready to play. We were ready to play and I liked our first two periods. We were definitely playing the way we wanted and it was kind of waiting for that next chance to put the puck in the net because I thought we definitely had some looks even earlier. It was a good job by us.



On the chances from the slot: Obviously it depends a little bit on what kind of system they play, but you try to go out there and execute. I can only talk about my line. I thought Will and Svech were working hard down low and I was kind of more in the high slot area and they were able to find me and we were able to move the puck in the o-zone. We created definitely enough to score a 5v5 goal, but yeah, saving it.



On the mood in the locker room: It's good. I think we definitely, after the first couple games, we got to our game. Just play Hurricanes hockey and that usually gives you a chance to win. Just gotta keep on working.