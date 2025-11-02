'Our D Got A Little Too Aggressive And It Cost Us': Rod Brind'Amour, Jordan Staal On Loss In Boston

The Carolina Hurricanes came up short in their afternoon matinee in Boston, falling 2-1 to the Bruins on Saturday.

The game was deadlocked through 40, but two breakdowns let the Bruins find the back of the net twice to start the third period and Carolina just couldn't find enough to close the gap.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour and captain Jordan Staal spoke with the media in Boston. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: We actually got better as the game went on. After the first period, they only had 11 shots on net total and then five in the third, right? So we did a lot of good things, the problem is, the two we gave up, our D got a little too aggressive and got caught and then all of a sudden they get one on a breakaway and then one on kind of an odd-man 3-on-2 whatever because our D got a little too aggressive and it cost us.



On shuffling the forward lines: We'd been talking about it for a long time, making some moves there. Just trying to get a different look. But can't spot them two in the third and then think good things are gonna happen.

Jordan Staal

On the game: They sat back a lot of the game and waited for their opportunities. I obviously don't think we created enough, but we just have to be more aware. A lot of time we're just in the offensive zone and they're just flipping them out and taking off and creating chances off of that. It's a different style, but it's still effective obviously too with the way that third period went. In this league, being down two with 10 minutes left, it's hard to come back.



On the goaltending: They were both good. Freddie gave us a chance, which is what you want. I don't think we really tested Swayman enough like we normally do. But he made some keys saves when they needed them, for sure.



On the team battling through adversity: Just have to continue pushing and finding ways to get better. It's a long season. It's a marathon, a process and whoever we have in the lineup, we want to continue to get better and find ways to grind out wins. Tonight wasn't the result we wanted, but we played pretty solid for the first two. They got a couple quick ones and that was the end of the game.

