'We Couldn't Outscore The Mistakes We Made': Rod Brind'Amour, Sebastian Aho, K'Andre Miller On Thanksgiving Eve Loss To Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes fell 4-2 to the New York Rangers on Wednesday at Lenovo Center.

Despite doubling up the Rangers in shots, Carolina just wasn't able to find enough ways to beat Igor Shesterkin.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Sebastian Aho and K'Andre Miller spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: We played really well. Played hard. Made a couple mistakes. D-zone faceoff there with a minute to go, we blew the coverage. Can't do that against that line. And then just took a little breather on the third one. 1-on-3 and we just back in and all of a sudden, you're giving the best players time and that's not what we do. That ended up in the net and that was kind of the game. We couldn't outscore the couple of mistakes we made.



On Frederik Andersen: He was fine. You can't fault him on the goals or anything. But we didn't give up a ton. We have to find ways to obviously not give up those couple of ones, but it's going to happen. Clearly we needed to score on some of our chances. We can't have that many opportunities and not come away with more than what we did.



On if the team needed more from that second period stretch with the multiple power plays: The power play was great. I'm not trying to throw shade on that. Even at the end. I don't know how many chances we had. Did everything you're supposed to do, just have to find ways to put it in the back of the net.



On keeping the mood high: Of this stretch of games, we've had one poor one. That's it. Unfortunately we haven't really gotten what we probably deserved out of them point wise. That's tough. You have to win games. So it's always going to be about the details and which shift is going to matter. You can have 10 good shifts, but it's the one you kind of let up, that's the one that's going to cost you the game. We have to eliminate those. We were on one tonight with no Jordo. That's a big, big loss for us, you know? It sets our team up a little differently. But, you have injuries. You have to deal with them.



On Justin Robidas: He was fine. He made some nice plays. He knows the system and knows where to be. Thought he did good.



On the power play: It's been good for a while. Again, it probably doesn't get the credit that it should. Svech had a couple of great looks tonight, he hit the post at the end. You're all around it. You deserve a little more out of it when we're playing well and then you're going to be going through stretches where it doesn't go well. But when it's going, you need to cash in a little more and that's probably where we haven't succeeded.

Sebastian Aho

On the game: Hard fought game. Two good teams going at it. Both teams had their looks and obviously they were able to squeeze out a win here, but the effort was definitely better than last game for us. Couple of errors here and there cost us, but other than that, the way we played was a step in the right direction.



On if the team needed more from that second period stretch with the multiple power plays: Nah. It was still a one-shot, one-goal game going into the third. We got one on the power play and all that. You'd like to score on every power play and every shift, but I think we were not in a horrible spot going into the third.



On if the end-of-period goals are tough to give up: Sure. I mean, yeah, that probably gives a little momentum to the team that scores, but like I said, I think we were in an okay spot going into the third, especially mentally. We knew we were right there and obviously gave up a goal early so that didn't help. We kept pushing, but came up short this time. But the effort was definitely better.



On if the power play is starting to pick up momentum: Sure. But like, we lost the last two games. To me, you either win or lose. Whether you lose because of special teams or you win because of them, it doesn't really matter to me. You play to win the game. Obviously it probably helps to get a little bit of confidence if you score, but like I said, you're trying to win a hockey game. Special teams is part of it, but it's not all of it.

K'Andre Miller

On facing his former team: It was kind of hard to know what to expect. Obviously I had been thinking about it all day. The emotions of the game, the emotions of seeing the old teammates. It was just the whole day. Obviously a little bit weird, but I think once I actually got to the rink and put my pads on kind of felt like another game.



On hitting the post: I wanted that one. It would have been nice.



On giving up goals, despite dominating in shots: I mean, the pucks just not going in the net. We're getting our chances, we're getting shots, we're creating looks. Obviously they have a great goalie over there who made some pretty good saves. We're getting our looks. It's not going to be as easy as a snap of the fingers every night. So I think we're going to have to figure out ways to work for our chances and keep finding ways to put the puck in the back of the net.



On the defense: I think if anything, that just shows the type of team we have. I mean, we have guys who played their first NHL games this year and have stepped up in some really big roles. I think that just shows the depth of our team. That next man up mentality.

