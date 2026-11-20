Carolina Hurricanes
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Nov 20, 2026 3:22 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 3:22 AM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 3:29 AM
Lane Hutson snapped Carolina’s winning streak as the Hurricanes rued missed opportunities and uncharacteristic passivity following their return to North America. Rod Brind’Amour dissects the costly overtime breakdown.
The Carolina Hurricanes fell 2-1 in overtime Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens in the team's first game back in North America.
Despite a late Nikolaj Ehlers goal, Lane Hutson scored twice, including the game winner to end the Canes' four-game winning streak.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, along with Sebastian Aho and Ehlers met with the media in Raleigh. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On potential rust: Yeah, I don't want to have excuses. We weren't sharp, that's for sure. I thought we missed a lot of opportunities. It was kind of a weird game that way where we passed up some good looks and then just... it was eh. It was okay. I mean, we had the lead then we kind of just sat back. And you just can't do that, especially with the dynamic players they have there. Obviously won the game for them with pretty high skill level. You just can't give them time and space and that's what we did a couple times and he made us pay.
On the power play: We could have been sharper there. I mean, again, they hunkered in there, blocked a lot shots tonight. We just have to get a little more traffic. We were just a little off on some things. That's kind of what you saw.
On moving on: We're gonna get better. We're gonna look at it. I mean, like I said, we were grinding it out. It wasn't our best, but we were doing fine and we were in a good spot. We had it in a good spot and we just got a little passive at the wrong time.
On having a fully healthy roster: It's nice that we have all our pieces. Tough game because you lose with the way we had it in a good spot, but that happens.
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Sebastian Aho
On getting tossed out on the last faceoff: I thought the linesman made the right call. I kind of tried to cheat there, but that's part of the chess game, right? It is what it is. It's not like they score right after, like a faceoff play or anything like that.
On the power play: We did some good things, but obviously room to definitely improve there. Just the killer instinct, I think, was missing a little bit, but we did some some good things. And I think on the second period we were shooting pucks a little more and that was probably our best one.
On if there was any rust: Yeah, maybe. It wasn't like our usual coming hot out the gates and just forecheck and stuff like that. We sat back a little bit, and that's probably... not that I’d use anything as an excuse, but yeah, it's probably not the easiest game to play. But obviously we have to do a lot better job. It’s our job to be ready when the puck drops. It wasn't like awful, but definitely, yeah, it could be a little better.
Nikolaj Ehlers
On the low-scoring game: We played them in the playoffs last year and that was a pretty exciting series. We had the chances to score more goals, they had the chances to score more goals, but both goalies were obviously outstanding tonight. I still think that we did what we needed to to get the win.
On if the game is easy or hard to move past: No, it's definitely easier. You want to score on your chances, but at the same time, if you're not getting the opportunities, then you have a bigger problem. So I I think we need to maybe focus more on how much we gave up. They had some big chances tonight. They're a great team. They’ve got a lot of skill, a lot of young guys that buzz around out there. So, yeah, we need to do a better job of shutting that down.
On needing to get more pucks to the net: We can always get more shots than that. We were passing up some good opportunities trying to make that last pass, and that's not usually the team that we are. We shoot a lot, and tonight we definitely had the opportunities to shoot a little more than we did.
On the power play: We had a few good opportunities, but everything was moving too slow. The breakouts were really good. I thought we were getting in pretty much every time. But once we got in and passed the puck around, it was moving a little too slow. So when we're dialed in and and passing the puck quick and attacking, that's when when we're at our best, and we didn't do that today.
On his goal and if he was trying to shoot more: I’m pretty sure it tipped off his skate. It's easy to say yes to that answer, but you get those lucky bounces when you shoot, and I certainly could have shot a couple more tonight.
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