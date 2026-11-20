On the low-scoring game: We played them in the playoffs last year and that was a pretty exciting series. We had the chances to score more goals, they had the chances to score more goals, but both goalies were obviously outstanding tonight. I still think that we did what we needed to to get the win.



On if the game is easy or hard to move past: No, it's definitely easier. You want to score on your chances, but at the same time, if you're not getting the opportunities, then you have a bigger problem. So I I think we need to maybe focus more on how much we gave up. They had some big chances tonight. They're a great team. They’ve got a lot of skill, a lot of young guys that buzz around out there. So, yeah, we need to do a better job of shutting that down.



On needing to get more pucks to the net: We can always get more shots than that. We were passing up some good opportunities trying to make that last pass, and that's not usually the team that we are. We shoot a lot, and tonight we definitely had the opportunities to shoot a little more than we did.



On the power play: We had a few good opportunities, but everything was moving too slow. The breakouts were really good. I thought we were getting in pretty much every time. But once we got in and passed the puck around, it was moving a little too slow. So when we're dialed in and and passing the puck quick and attacking, that's when when we're at our best, and we didn't do that today.



On his goal and if he was trying to shoot more: I’m pretty sure it tipped off his skate. It's easy to say yes to that answer, but you get those lucky bounces when you shoot, and I certainly could have shot a couple more tonight.