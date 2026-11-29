On the game: I liked our game, obviously. I thought we let them hang around, to be honest. We had a couple, I thought, opportunities and their goalie made some big saves. I was a little concerned because you knew they were going to have a push at some point there and they certainly did in the third. But overall, I thought it was real solid.



On the pride he takes in the team's commitment to its style of play: We've talked about this a lot. It's the thing I appreciate about this group more than anything. It's not just this year. I mean it's been eight and a half years of pretty much the same thing. You can count on your hands the number of times I'm not really happy with the game. You don't always win, but these guys are certainly pros.



On Alexander Nikishin's fight: I didn't really think that was coming, to be honest with you, but good on him. Obviously he did a good job. It's just adding another element to his game, which I think we all kind of knew was in there. Big, strong kid.



On Pyotr Kochetkov: He's always been an aggressive goalie and [goaltender coach Paul Schonfelder] has worked really well with him on the fact that there's a time and a place for it. A time to be super aggressive and times to not. He's really taken that to heart. I think just his puck handling in general has really taken it up another notch and you saw that tonight.



On Nicolas Deslauriers: Sometimes there's just fits and he's a perfect fit for us. Something that we definitely need in our group. He just provides a lot of energy and he's a good player. He gets known for one thing because he is a tough customer, but he played a really good game tonight. Scoring goals, that's kind of a bonus, but we'll take 'em.



On Jaccob Slavin's goal-scoring streak: He can shoot it. Maybe he's getting on a roll here, I don't know, but obviously we know what kind of player he is. He had a great game. I mean, forget the goal part, that was awesome too, but defending tonight, he was everywhere. He's a special player.



On the power play going 0-for-5: The last one I didn't like, but really, every other one we had really good chances. I mean, we hit the post on one and Stanks had it wide open on one. Hallsy had an empty net at the end and overpassed it. So we started getting a little too cute. They did a good job on the kill, Fishy had a semi-breakaway on one on the entry. We actually did some good things, but we didn't need it tonight, which is great. There's going to be times when we have to for sure score, but overall I thought they were all right tonight.



On the team having a good faceoff night: [Ottawa] goes righty, lefty. It's a thing that we talk about that we don't have and they got really good... that's a good team. I mean, I said it before the game, that's one of the better teams in the league because they cover everything off and they have high skill. I didn't really see the final numbers on that, but I'm assuming we did all right because you just asked that.



On Seth Jarvis being snake bitten as of late: He's a goal scorer and he wants to be on the score sheet. Probably judges himself on that, but we don't. He was great tonight and he had an unbelievable move. That could have been one of the nicer goals you ever would have seen if that would have pulled off. He's been all around it. He'll find the back of the net. He gets too many chances.