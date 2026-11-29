Carolina Hurricanes
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'We Only Have One Way To Play': Nicolas Deslauriers, Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin, Rod Brind'Amour On Win Over Ottawa
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin drops the gloves with Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven.
James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 4:01 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 4:01 AM
The Hurricanes became the NHL’s first 20-win team by stifling Ottawa. Goaltending brilliance and a relentless identity fueled the victory as Carolina’s stars break down their signature performance.
The Carolina Hurricanes became the first team in the league to reach the 20 win mark, defeating the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Saturday night at Lenovo Center.
Sebastian Aho, Nicolas Deslauriers and Jaccob Slavin all lit the lamp in the win and Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, along with Aho, Deslauriers and Slavin spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On the game: I liked our game, obviously. I thought we let them hang around, to be honest. We had a couple, I thought, opportunities and their goalie made some big saves. I was a little concerned because you knew they were going to have a push at some point there and they certainly did in the third. But overall, I thought it was real solid.
On the pride he takes in the team's commitment to its style of play: We've talked about this a lot. It's the thing I appreciate about this group more than anything. It's not just this year. I mean it's been eight and a half years of pretty much the same thing. You can count on your hands the number of times I'm not really happy with the game. You don't always win, but these guys are certainly pros.
On Alexander Nikishin's fight: I didn't really think that was coming, to be honest with you, but good on him. Obviously he did a good job. It's just adding another element to his game, which I think we all kind of knew was in there. Big, strong kid.
On Pyotr Kochetkov: He's always been an aggressive goalie and [goaltender coach Paul Schonfelder] has worked really well with him on the fact that there's a time and a place for it. A time to be super aggressive and times to not. He's really taken that to heart. I think just his puck handling in general has really taken it up another notch and you saw that tonight.
On Nicolas Deslauriers: Sometimes there's just fits and he's a perfect fit for us. Something that we definitely need in our group. He just provides a lot of energy and he's a good player. He gets known for one thing because he is a tough customer, but he played a really good game tonight. Scoring goals, that's kind of a bonus, but we'll take 'em.
On Jaccob Slavin's goal-scoring streak: He can shoot it. Maybe he's getting on a roll here, I don't know, but obviously we know what kind of player he is. He had a great game. I mean, forget the goal part, that was awesome too, but defending tonight, he was everywhere. He's a special player.
On the power play going 0-for-5: The last one I didn't like, but really, every other one we had really good chances. I mean, we hit the post on one and Stanks had it wide open on one. Hallsy had an empty net at the end and overpassed it. So we started getting a little too cute. They did a good job on the kill, Fishy had a semi-breakaway on one on the entry. We actually did some good things, but we didn't need it tonight, which is great. There's going to be times when we have to for sure score, but overall I thought they were all right tonight.
On the team having a good faceoff night: [Ottawa] goes righty, lefty. It's a thing that we talk about that we don't have and they got really good... that's a good team. I mean, I said it before the game, that's one of the better teams in the league because they cover everything off and they have high skill. I didn't really see the final numbers on that, but I'm assuming we did all right because you just asked that.
On Seth Jarvis being snake bitten as of late: He's a goal scorer and he wants to be on the score sheet. Probably judges himself on that, but we don't. He was great tonight and he had an unbelievable move. That could have been one of the nicer goals you ever would have seen if that would have pulled off. He's been all around it. He'll find the back of the net. He gets too many chances.
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Nicolas Deslauriers
On getting on the score sheet: I just try to pinch in when I can. Obviously, thank God I didn't miss that one. But it's good. I’ve got to give credit to the assistant coach for keeping us ready every time. It’s been a while, but I feel like I didn't lose a step.
On Alexander Nikishin’s fight: I think last year we worked a lot on it. We talk, and my two fights that I got into, he asked me a little bit of questions on things. It takes guts to do it. Whatever happened, stepping in, I think, it's going to relieve him for sure. But he did a hell of a job.
On his emotions seeing the fight: I was so pumped. I kind of screamed at him on one thing and he started doing it. I don't think he heard me, but like I said, it takes guts. There was a lot of anger in it too and I think it’s a chip off of his shoulder. It's a big step to take, and he proved to a lot of people that he’s a strong man and he can deal with his own business, and that's respectful in the league, for sure.
On how the group has managed to maintain their hunger: I think it's the culture that the guys created here. It starts from up top with the coaches, the leadership. I think we just know what we have to do and they welcomed me last year, and I knew exactly what I had to bring. It hasn't been easy, but you can tell that those guys know what to do and the work to put in. We just try to do it every night.
On if he needs to give Seth Jarvis any goal scoring pointers: No, but that last play was insane. That was cool. I missed a good one too in the second period. So we'll count on those empty net tap-ins that I did. But they should give me more pointers.
Sebastian Aho
On getting out to an early lead: We started on time. Got a good start. We got a little bit of a lead there and I thought we played pretty solid, especially in the first two. The third one was kind of, at least for our line, it wasn't too great, but obviously we were able to hold on to it and get the win. It doesn't matter how, we’ll just will take two points and move on.
On Nicolas Deslauriers: He's been awesome. I mean, every time he gets to go, he's making an impact. So a big player for us and happy to see him score.
On winning 20 times in 26 games: I think we've been pretty good up and up and down the lineup. Everyone's kind of doing their part and we've been very consistent in how we play. So yeah, that's probably the couple of key reasons why we've been having success.
On people who down play the team due to their strength of schedule: I don't know who's saying that, but it's just kind of irrelevant. We don't really think too much ahead or behind whatever. We just try to take care of the each and every day at the time and tonight was a good win and now we move on.
On Alexander Nikishin’s fight: That got the whole bench going and got the crowd going. He took care of that part of the stuff. So good on him. Really good on him.
On if he planned to go five-hole on his goal right away: It might seem there's a lot of time, but it happens pretty quick. So there's not a lot of time to think, which is usually a good thing. You just kind of react and use your instincts. I made the right decision this time.
Jaccob Slavin
On his goal scoring streak: I'll take it. I'm not going to complain.
On getting rewarded with goals as of late: It's definitely nice. I kind of approach the game the same way, right? I want to play good defense, but points coming, points not coming, I want to just go out there and glorify God and just little take the little blessings He gives me when they do go in. And so I go into each game with the same mentality and just try to play from our net out and make sure we're not giving up much.
On if he’s trying to catch Nicolas Deslauriers in goals now: No, I’m trying to catch Chatty actually. Chatty and I, we always seem to battle it out and have a nice little friendly competition.
On Deslauriers’ impact: I mean, he’s awesome. He comes to the rink every day with a great attitude, and when he gets in there like that, obviously he just has a presence about him on the ice. But to see him get to the net, get a goal, I mean, it's awesome for him. And I think we're all pumped for him when he scores.
On how the team has continued to keep the same hunger even with winning it all: I think for us, after you win it and with the way we play, we knew we had the right recipe. And so I think for us, our mentality is you can't come off it. There’s one way for our team to play and with how we're built, and if we don't play that way, things don't go well. So I think it's night in and night out how Roddy always talks about consistency. And so for us, it's about bringing that. And it's hard work, but the guys in this locker room, that's why they're here. Because they want to work hard. They want to play the way we play. We just come into each game with that mentality of knowing that we only have one way to play.
On the Nikishin fight: There's a reason he's called Boom Boom, right? So that was awesome for him. You never want to see a guy get a concussion in a game like he did. And props to Kleven for answering the bell. It was a good fight. It's two tough guys going at it. It's a good fight, but I’m happy for for Boom Boom.
On the goaltending performances as of late: It's a confidence-builder when you have two goalies who just... not that they're in a competition with each other, but they're going toe to toe because they're both playing great. It’s awesome and it's huge for us when we need a save. There were a couple times tonight we needed a save, and [Kochetkov] was there to bail us out, and so that's always great to have.
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