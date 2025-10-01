Carolina Hurricanes Ranked As 15th Most Valuable NHL Franchise

The most recent Sportico franchise valuations have just dropped and the Carolina Hurricanes have skyrocketed up the rankings.

After years in the bottom 10 of the league in terms of franchise value, the Hurricanes have come in this year as the 15th most valuable franchise, being worth an estimated $1.92 billion according to Sportico.

This represents a 10-position leap from 2024 thanks to a substantial 49% year-over-year growth.

In fact, just four years ago in 2021, the franchise was the 28th most valuable franchise, valued at just $545 million, so the team's meteoric growth is quite notable.

Sportico derives the fair market value by "calculating team revenue, relying on publicly available information and financial records—as well as interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including seven sports bankers and lawyers who actively work on NHL transactions. In the interest of accuracy, we traded candor for anonymity. This information was vetted with multiple team owners, team financial and operating officers, media relations personnel and former team executives."

The total franchise value is the sum of the enterprise value of the franchise, combining team-related business and real estate holdings, so the Hurricanes are potentially getting a substantial boost by the arena and local area redevelopment plan that was approved last year.

Add that into a growing and supportive fanbase brought on by an overwhelming successful team on the ice and you can see why the Canes have made the sort of jump they have.

