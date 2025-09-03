Carolina Hurricanes Unveil New Road Uniforms

The Carolina Hurricanes unveiled their new road jerseys Wednesday morning.

The jerseys are a primary white, but feature a lot of elements of both the 2023 Stadium Series jersey as well as classic college feel that suits the culture of the city and fanbase.

The new look features a red and black stripe at the bottom as well as a large red and smaller black stripe at the start of the sleeve.

The jerseys also bring back the classic swirl primary logo, but in the two-tone style reminiscent of their Stadium Series look.

The left shoulder displays the North Carolina State Flag and the right shoulder features a "Vintage Stormy" logo that pays homage to classic college athletic logos.

The uniform is also paired with red gloves, pants and helmets.

The Hurricanes had previously worn road jerseys with the diagonal 'CANES' logo since 2019.

Recent Articles

• Carolina Inks Touted 2025 Draftee To Entry-Level Deal

• Alexander Nikishin Invited To Participate In NHLPA Rookie Showcase

• Hurricanes Betting On Risky Approach To Give Them Competitive Edge

• Jaccob Slavin Invited To U.S. Olympic Camp

• Projecting the Carolina Hurricanes 2025 Opening Night Roster

• Will The Carolina Hurricanes Alter Their Power Play Units?

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.