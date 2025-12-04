Hurricanes Defenseman K'Andre Miller Out Against Maple Leafs Due To Illness

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman K'Andre Miller will not play in Thursday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to illness.

The 25-year-old blueliner has been a key piece of the Canes' blueline this season, with two goals and 11 points in 19 games, logging 23+ minutes a night.

Miller has missed a bit of time already this year due to injury and was absent from the team's practice on Wednesday as well, although at the time, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said he wasn't worried about the blueliner's availability.

It will be a tall task for Carolina tonight, as they are already missing top defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

In Miller's place, Mike Reilly will draw back into the lineup.

Reilly has played in 19 games for the Hurricanes this season and has a goal and five points.

