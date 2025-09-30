Hurricanes Reassign Five Players To AHL, Two To Go Through Waivers

The Carolina Hurricanes made their second round of cuts just before their penultimate preseason game.

The Hurricanes reassigned a trio of defensemen — Dominik Badinka, Domenick Fensore and Aleksi Heimosalmi — to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

The team also reassigned center Skyler Brind'Amour and defenseman Ronan Seeley to Chicago as well, but the two will need to pass through waivers first before they can officially reassigned.

The team had already sent goaltenders Amir Miftakhov and Ruslan Khazheyev to the Wolves a day prior and there will be a whole litany of players right behind these seven as well now that the Hurricanes have just one preseason game remaining.

Rod Brind'Amour had been pretty upfront about wanting to keep his main NHL guys off the ice throughout the preseason to avoid injuries, but he did say that he'd like to have most of them play the final preseason game.

"We'll decide when we get a little bit closer, but yeah, I'd like to see more of our guys play that have only played one game," Brind'Amour said.

More cuts are coming, but it'll also be interesting to see if anyone has earned the chance to stick around a little bit longer.

