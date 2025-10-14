Hurricanes Recall Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault, Place Pyotr Kochetkov On IR

The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled defenseman Charles Alexis Legault from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

This move comes on the heels of a potential lower-body injury to top blueliner Jaccob Slavin in Saturday's game against the Flyers where Slavin missed the final minutes of the third period and overtime.

The 30-year-old veteran was getting checked out again on Monday when we spoke with Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour, but this move would signal that Slavin will potentially miss at least a little bit of time.

Legault, 22, has played in just one game with the Wolves this season so far, but has 64 games of professional experience in the AHL. He was the final training camp cut this season.

While Legault may not draw into the lineup tonight, he gives the team a bit more defensive depth while they're on a season long six-game, two-week road trip.

To make space for Legault on the roster though, the Canes had to designate goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to IR.

The move, which is retroactive to Oct. 5, would allow Kochetkov to return to action whenever he's ready to go, although he is not currently traveling with the team while he recovers from a lower-body injury.

Recent Articles

'It's Just A Matter Of Time': Top Line Confident Despite Slow Start

The Carolina Hurricanes are trying out a new first line this season with the addition of Nikolaj Ehlers.

Hurricanes Potentially Without Two Big Pieces As They Head Out On Six-Game Road Trip

Miller Time: K'Andre Miller Dazzles In Carolina Hurricanes Debut

Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp

Oilers Sign Former Hurricanes Forward Jack Roslovic

Olympic Aspirations, New Teammates and Rising Stardom: A Q&A With Seth Jarvis

Carolina Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Out At Least A Week With Lower-Body Injury

'He's Getting By Now On Just Pure Talent': Communication Still Area Of Concern For Hurricanes Coaching Staff, Rookie Blueliner Alexander Nikishin

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.