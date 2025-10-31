Pyotr Kochetkov Activated Off Of IR, Could Play On Upcoming Road Trip

The Carolina Hurricanes have activated goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov off of injured reserve, indicating that his return to action could be just around the corner.

While Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour downplayed a potential start for the Russian goalie on the upcoming road trip — "Kooch, might come, but I'm not sure yet. We're on the fence on that." — Kochetkov is hopeful to get back in.

"I hope so, I don't know," Kochetkov said. "I'm not the coach. I just wait for my chance."

The 26-year-old goaltender has been out with injury since the start of the season, but has been practicing for a while now and he feels like he's ready to go whenever the opportunity comes.

"I've skated for the last 10 games, waiting," Kochetkov said. "When the guys went on the trip, it's tough to watch. I'm very happy that the guys do well, but as I said before, just waiting for my chance."

It's been a long wait for the fourth-year pro, who's had to watch a potential challenger in Brandon Bussi seize his chance.

The 27-year-old goaltender has earned a 3-1-0 record with a 0.916 save percentage since the Hurricanes claimed him off of waivers.

"I no want to say it's fun," Kochetkov said about being on the sidelines. "Of course it's not my plan, but it's hockey. A goalie's job is not too fun sometimes. Not so good of a situation for me but I'm just trying to comeback soon. Just waiting for my chance."

Last year, Kochetkov played in 47 games for Carolina, posting a 27-16-3 record.

He's played in 40+ games each of the last two seasons and has won at least 20 games in each. He has a career save percentage of 0.905 and has recorded seven career shutouts.

The Hurricanes' next game will be Saturday afternoon in Boston, followed by a Tuesday night contest against the New York Rangers.

Recent Articles

Has Andrei Svechnikov Finally Found His Game?

Five Rookies Make Appearance On Road Trip As Hurricanes Deal With Deluge Of Injuries

How Bad Has The Carolina Hurricanes' Power Play Been?

'We Dodged A Bullet': Seth Jarvis Possible To Play In Boston Despite Injury Scare

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.