Pyotr Kochetkov Back With Carolina, Expected To Travel; Could Potentially Play In New York

The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after his one game conditioning stint in the AHL.

The 26-year-old netminder posted a 0.957 save percentage in his lone appearance with the Chicago Wolves on Saturday and now seems ready to go for real back up in the NHL.

"He understood that we wanted to have good confidence in him and in what's going on," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour on the assignment. "It's one thing to practice, but getting a game under your belt, you can now put that behind you.

"It was a good game and now he's back with us. That was kind of what the plan was. He basically played one preseason game in five months. So I think for him even, knowing that he's feeling good about his game was important. Obviously he looked good and I think he's ready to roll."

Kochetkov was in the starter's crease for the Canes' practice on Monday and coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed that the Russian netminder will travel with the team to New York, although it isn't confirmed whether or not he'll start against the Rangers on Tuesday.

The team will also more than likely be carrying three goaltender for the foreseeable future as rookie goalie Brandon Bussi has done well for the Hurricanes since being acquired off of waivers with a 3-1-0 record and a 0.916 save percentage.

"We have three good ones," Brind'Amour said. "That's the one position we're not stressed about. Everywhere else, we're kind of just waiting for guys to get back. We have good options and that's how it'll be."

