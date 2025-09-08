Former Hurricanes Center Announces Retirement

Former Carolina Hurricanes forward Derek Ryan has announced his retirement from hockey.

Ryan, x, played in parts of 10 NHL seasons for three organizations (Carolina, Calgary and Edmonton).

In 606 career regular season games, Ryan scored 82 goals and registered 209 points as a very solid bottom-six center.

Ryan's path to the NHL was one of the most unlikely ones you'll see.

The centerman broke into the NHL with the Hurricanes in 2016 at the age of 29, but before that had played four seasons in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs, four seasons at the University of Alberta and then four seasons in Europe.

Carolina signed him in the 2016 offseason and after some time in the AHL, he finally got to become an NHL player and what a path he carved out for himself once there.

Ryan was a six time double-digit goal scorer and broke 30 points two times. He had a career faceoff percentage of 55.3% and he even received Selke Trophy votes in 2019.

Congrats to the 'DR!'

