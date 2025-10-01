Givani Smith Making Most Of PTO Opportunity In Carolina

The Carolina Hurricanes pretty much had their full squad set before training camp and the preseason even started.

That was evident when the Canes made their latest cuts, trimming the roster down to 26 players.

But notably, a few players, who maybe weren't expected to, remained.

One such player is forward Givani Smith who joined Carolina on a PTO.

"It's nice to see," Smith said about making it through the first few rounds of cuts. "I've worked pretty hard this summer, so I just want to keep that momentum going."

It isn't too often you see guys on tryouts make a team, but the veteran has been doing all he can to earn another contract.

Smith has played in four of the Canes five preseason games so far and in that span, he's made quite the impression.

"I've played lots in the preseason and they've trusted me and been playing me and from what they've bene telling me, they like my game," Smith said. "So it's been good."

He's scored two goals and registered three points, however, the journeyman forward has brought another big element to the team as well: physicality.

He leads all skaters in hits with 17, has had two fighting majors and has racked up 28 penalty minutes.

"Talking with my brother and my friends and family, just talking about what I can do and how I can be useful for this team going forward," Smith said. "There are some things that I can control easily and that's being physical, finishing checks and just playing simple."

The veteran also never let any of his teammates get so much as touched without him stepping in whenever he played.

If a guy bumped into or grabbed a Hurricane, Smith was right there to throw his own weight around and stand up for his teammates. It's something that many can point to as an element that's been missing from the team for years.

But even beyond those more intangible characteristics, Smith was actually stuffing the stat sheet in most every category as well with six shots on goal, four shot blocks and four penalties drawn as well.

"He's a guy trying to make a squad and show what he can do and in the four games he's played, he's done a pretty good job," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "So no reason to not keep him around and give him another look."

The Hurricanes have one more preseason game left, a Saturday afternoon showdown in Nashville, before they have to finalize their roster.

Smith has done all he can to make an impression, the only question that remains now though is if it has all been enough to earn a contract.

