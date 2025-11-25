Hurricanes Goalie Brandon Bussi Unveils New Mask

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi is no longer rocking the all-white mask, instead donning a custom Carolina Hurricanes themed one, with quite a few personal touches added in.

The 27-year-old goaltender took to the ice for Tuesday's practice in the new mask and let The Hockey News snap a few pictures of it following.

The helmet, which is designed by prolific helmet designer and Swedish artist David Gunnarsson, is primarily an homage to autism, as Bussi's younger brother Dylan is autistic.

The top of the helmet is a jigsaw puzzle design with rainbow colored butterflies scattered around, all symbols very much connected with autism awareness.

The backplate also has the initials of Bussi's brother.

The helmet further features both of the Canes' current logos with the primary swirl and hurricane warning flags on either side and Struttin' Stormy makes an appearance on the top as well.

His number 32 is on the chin and the backplate has a bus emoji for his nickname "Bus."

While Bussi said he liked how the all-white looked and felt it was kind of his thing, he's happy to have a custom mask, especially one as personal to him as this one is.

It also shows that he's more than likely here for the long haul this season.

"This powerful and meaningful new design for Brandon Bussi and the Carolina Hurricanes brings together storm energy, mascot fun — and a deeper message," wrote Gunnarsson in a Facebook post. "The entire mask is built as a puzzle theme, symbolizing complexity, connection, and finding your place piece by piece. Scattered across the design are vibrant butterflies, included as a heartfelt tribute to autism awareness — a symbol of growth, understanding, and support. At center stage, Stormy jumps to life in classic Canes style, while the lower half erupts with red-and-black hurricane force pushing through the puzzle edges. It’s playful, emotional, and fierce all at once — Carolina storytelling at its best. Thank you Brandon for the paint ride."

